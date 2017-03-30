How to Enable and Disable Emergency Alerts on the LG G6

1. Go to the Emergency Alert app. On the main page, you’ll see any alerts you’ve recently recived.

2. Touch the overflow menu (the three vertical dots) and select Settings. You’ll see a list of all the alerts you can receive, which are turned on by default.

3. To turn off an alert, touch the toggle next to the one you want to disable. (You can turn off extreme, sever and Amber alerts.) Select OK to opt out of the alert. Touch the toggle again if you want to re-enable any alert.

4. You can also enable or disable sounds and vibration. To turn off either sound, toggle the appropriate setting.

FCC rules do not allow you to unsubscribe from presidential alerts, so you won’t see a toggle for this option.

