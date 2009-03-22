BestofMedia has concluded an agreement that allows it to publish articles produced by DigitalVersus in English.

DigitalVersus started in 2004 in France as "lesnumeriques.com". It was one of the first on-line magazines devoted to testing digital products. Each day the site publishes a large variety of comparative tests of products from GPS to HDTVs to digital cameras. DigitalVersus' mission is to produce product evaluations for people with little technical expertise. Its major objective is to help its visitors find products best suited their needs, at the best price.

Editor in Chief, Vincent Alzieu, is responsible for operations, choice of content, and has been with DigitalVersus since its beginning.

DigitalVersus is published by Factory Eleven, an independant limited liability company.