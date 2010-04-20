Digital Picture Frame Vs. Photo Album

Picture This
It’s nearly Mother’s Day and there are two mothers I need to thank: the one who brought me into this world, and Mother Earth. Both have nurtured me and deserve a token of my appreciation. I’m thinking about putting together a photo album with a slew of family memories, but I don’t want it to come at a high environmental price.
Should I put together a traditional physical album with printed photos mounted on heavy paper pages, or should I use a digital picture frame that displays images on an LCD screen? Each method has its advantages and disadvantages when it comes to cost, time, and of course, energy use.
A physical album can be an impressive gift, and is quite portable. Once it’s made, it doesn’t require any energy or technology – other than a light bulb so it can be enjoyed at night. Printing and mounting photos can be tedious and expensive—and it uses plenty of resources--but it’s a rewarding activity.
On the other hand, if I show the images on a digital picture frame, they can be displayed all day long, in various different arrangements with transitions and music. The frame needs to be near an AC outlet, which means it requires a small, constant stream of electricity regardless if anyone is watching. That might add up quickly.
Decisions, decisions. What to do? Let’s get the facts: what are the actual pros and cons of putting together a picture album versus displaying the images digitally? While I can’t examine every last environmental effect of creating professional prints for a physical album (production of inks, paper, frames, and so on), I can measure the home electricity consumed to produce each.
Here’s what it takes to make an album – digital or paper – for Mom.
The digital photo frame is clearly the way photo display is moving. Excitement over the IPad in Fine Art photography circles is over it's use as a portfolio. Recent industry pundit articles (Thomas Hogan) discussing "whither cameras" argue that the next development required to restart sales (the market is reaching saturation, and digicams are about to be made obsolete with improved camera phones) will be the communication (digital) between the photo making device and the storage and display devices.
Finally, referring to professionally printed photos vrs digital photo frames is a false argument...Fine art printing, with color balancing, tonal corrections, localized adjustments, and color managed output, is hardly typical of what you get when you send your snapshots off to Costco or wherever...Better pictures result from becoming a better photographer, not whether output is displayed on paper or screen.
I am currently making a scrapbook for my son's graduation and have decided that when I finish that I will move on to doing other family albums so that I may enjoy the pictures instead of just packing them away in boxes. I do like the idea of a digital photo frame for a desk at work: I may check into that.
You can get 4x6 prints of digital photos from CVS for 19 cents each. I upload them from my computer and pick them up in the store.
This uses no electricity and can be passed around for viewing unlike a digital frame. A portable DVD plater which is battery powered will usually display jpeg photos form a card or CD.