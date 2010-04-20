Trending

Digital Picture Frame Vs. Photo Album

For Mother’s Day, should you get your mom a photo album or a digital picture frame? Which is more enjoyable, and which is greener? We measure and find out.

Which Way to Go?

I really like the ability of a physical book to hold photos, and I certainly have my share of photo albums. Once an album is made, it has less impact on the environment and potentially could last well into the 22nd century, long after people have forgotten what a .jpg image is.

That said, I’ve decided to give mom a digital picture frame. While it’s more expensive than printing my own album, it’s much cheaper than a professionally printed one. For me, the frame can work with my large assortment of images, and I just couldn’t face limiting myself to 275 shots, and then still having to put those 275 together in a dozen paper albums. Too much work!

Plus, increasingly, I have videos from family events, my kids growing up and general silliness around the house. A digital frame can show these as well as a variety of online material.

I’m not happy with the amount of electricity that a frame uses, but I have a plan. I’ll get the frame, plug it in at Mom’s house, and then I’ll drive less to make up for the extra carbon dioxide. Instead I’ll walk, ride my bike, and skate more.

The frame uses 7 KWH at any given time, for a total of 61.3 KWH in a year. Meanwhile, to make my mom an album using 100 sheets of paper would use up 2 KWH. That's nothing in comparison to the digital frame, but overall, the digital frame is a pricier proposition: the cost of electricity combined with the cost of the digital frame itself costs more than the ink, paper, paper album, and printer power would (I'm assuming you already own a photo printer--if not, it could get even pricier). Remember, our calculations do not take into account the environmental cost of paper and ink, so once that is factored in, the carbon footprint of the digital frame doesn't start to look as bad.

Would you have made a different choice than I did?

  • cadder 21 April 2010 02:14
    Are any of these frames battery powered? I would like to have one to carry to family events to pass around.
  • bri-guy 21 April 2010 05:37
    I've seen the Philips 7ff1cmi, which has a rechargeable battery but I don't think that it lasts for than a few hours.

    BN
  • JohnnyLucky 21 April 2010 16:50
    Girlfriend received a digital photo frame from her daughter last year. It was pre-loaded with photos of the grandchildren. First few days there was an initial wow factor. After that it just sat there turned off. I don't think my girlfriend has turned it on for an entire year.
  • bri-guy 21 April 2010 18:02
    I can see that happening. I've had a frame running behind my desk for about a month, cycling through my photos and I kind of like glancing over to it every once in a while. I've been startled by some of the pictures that I haven't seen in decades. It's a nice time machine.
    bn
  • tomate2 21 April 2010 22:57
    since you mentioned about not taking into account all the environmental impacts of making a photo album i guess who should talk about the environmental impacts of making a digital frame?? like the part of it being made by cheap labor outside of the us... the man work to keep digging up all those materials to START making a digital frame... or the bit extra electricity your using on the digital frame which comes from burning fossil fuels or flooding huge regions to build a dam... i guess you get the idea.. :D
  • bri-guy 21 April 2010 23:04
    Not justt that, but all the oil and natural gas that goes into the plastics, glass and silicon. Then, there's what to do with it after its ten (hopefully more) year life span is over and it's time to chuck it. There are times I wish I were an economist to untangle these questions. While researching the story I asked several experts in photography, including those who specialize in green photography, and none could even start to answer the question.

    BN
  • wtlloyd 22 April 2010 22:08
    Just in terms of volume of materials used, it's clear, to me at least, that if every household had an 8x10 digital photo frame, vrs every household owning a dedicated photo printer along with attendant ink cartridges, boxes of inkjet paper...the waste stream is continuous with a photo printer.
    The digital photo frame is clearly the way photo display is moving. Excitement over the IPad in Fine Art photography circles is over it's use as a portfolio. Recent industry pundit articles (Thomas Hogan) discussing "whither cameras" argue that the next development required to restart sales (the market is reaching saturation, and digicams are about to be made obsolete with improved camera phones) will be the communication (digital) between the photo making device and the storage and display devices.
    Finally, referring to professionally printed photos vrs digital photo frames is a false argument...Fine art printing, with color balancing, tonal corrections, localized adjustments, and color managed output, is hardly typical of what you get when you send your snapshots off to Costco or wherever...Better pictures result from becoming a better photographer, not whether output is displayed on paper or screen.
  • DianeJones 22 April 2010 22:49
    I prefer a scapbook. A traditional photo album just doesn't have the same "wow" factor as flipping through pages of photos and memorabilia attractively displayed in a scapbook. I find that sitting a watching a digital photo frame for 15-30 minutes is very tedious.

    I am currently making a scrapbook for my son's graduation and have decided that when I finish that I will move on to doing other family albums so that I may enjoy the pictures instead of just packing them away in boxes. I do like the idea of a digital photo frame for a desk at work: I may check into that.

    You can get 4x6 prints of digital photos from CVS for 19 cents each. I upload them from my computer and pick them up in the store.
  • 23 April 2010 00:54
    Another option is to put your photos in a photo book, a service offered online by many companies. They produce a hardback coffee table book with up to 84 pages holding up to 4 photos per page on photo paper.

    This uses no electricity and can be passed around for viewing unlike a digital frame. A portable DVD plater which is battery powered will usually display jpeg photos form a card or CD.
  • joneb 28 April 2010 00:54
    Erm theres somethig wrong in this article. if a digital photoframe was used like a photoalbum it wouldnt be on all the time but only when used. If the proper comparison was made what then would be the difference. I agree for photos displayed constantly prints seem definitely more environmentally friendly. But then if you have a laptop or a netbook you dont need the photoframe do you?
