Digital Picture Frame Vs. Photo Album

Which Way to Go?
I really like the ability of a physical book to hold photos, and I certainly have my share of photo albums. Once an album is made, it has less impact on the environment and potentially could last well into the 22nd century, long after people have forgotten what a .jpg image is.
That said, I’ve decided to give mom a digital picture frame. While it’s more expensive than printing my own album, it’s much cheaper than a professionally printed one. For me, the frame can work with my large assortment of images, and I just couldn’t face limiting myself to 275 shots, and then still having to put those 275 together in a dozen paper albums. Too much work!
Plus, increasingly, I have videos from family events, my kids growing up and general silliness around the house. A digital frame can show these as well as a variety of online material.
I’m not happy with the amount of electricity that a frame uses, but I have a plan. I’ll get the frame, plug it in at Mom’s house, and then I’ll drive less to make up for the extra carbon dioxide. Instead I’ll walk, ride my bike, and skate more.
The frame uses 7 KWH at any given time, for a total of 61.3 KWH in a year. Meanwhile, to make my mom an album using 100 sheets of paper would use up 2 KWH. That's nothing in comparison to the digital frame, but overall, the digital frame is a pricier proposition: the cost of electricity combined with the cost of the digital frame itself costs more than the ink, paper, paper album, and printer power would (I'm assuming you already own a photo printer--if not, it could get even pricier). Remember, our calculations do not take into account the environmental cost of paper and ink, so once that is factored in, the carbon footprint of the digital frame doesn't start to look as bad.
Would you have made a different choice than I did?
The digital photo frame is clearly the way photo display is moving. Excitement over the IPad in Fine Art photography circles is over it's use as a portfolio. Recent industry pundit articles (Thomas Hogan) discussing "whither cameras" argue that the next development required to restart sales (the market is reaching saturation, and digicams are about to be made obsolete with improved camera phones) will be the communication (digital) between the photo making device and the storage and display devices.
Finally, referring to professionally printed photos vrs digital photo frames is a false argument...Fine art printing, with color balancing, tonal corrections, localized adjustments, and color managed output, is hardly typical of what you get when you send your snapshots off to Costco or wherever...Better pictures result from becoming a better photographer, not whether output is displayed on paper or screen.
I am currently making a scrapbook for my son's graduation and have decided that when I finish that I will move on to doing other family albums so that I may enjoy the pictures instead of just packing them away in boxes. I do like the idea of a digital photo frame for a desk at work: I may check into that.
You can get 4x6 prints of digital photos from CVS for 19 cents each. I upload them from my computer and pick them up in the store.
This uses no electricity and can be passed around for viewing unlike a digital frame. A portable DVD plater which is battery powered will usually display jpeg photos form a card or CD.