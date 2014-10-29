Destiny Expansion to Hit Consoles in Time for Christmas

Destiny is one of those curious games that's not that great, and yet you can't seem to tear yourself away from it. Players who have been grinding the same content again and again since September can breathe a sigh of relief, though, as a full expansion for the online shooter is on the way. The Dark Below downloadable content will release on Dec. 9, and add both new story and gameplay elements.
The Dark Below ($20 by itself, or as part of the $35 season pass) is the first of two planned major expansions for Destiny, which is currently available on Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360 and PS3. The setup sounds simple enough: A new character named Eris warns players that a dark god name Crota is on his way, and the Earth is in for a rough time once he arrives.
MORE: Destiny Review: Lost in Space
Working alongside Eris, players will take on new quests and gather new gear to stop Crota and save the world, at least until the second expansion arrives. To help players cope with the new challenges, the expansion will raise the level cap to 32 and allow five new Bounty slots.
For players who prefer to team up, there will be one new Strike, The Will of Crota, and one new Raid, Crota's End. Activision has not revealed many details about them yet, but based on the titles, doing battle with Crota and his forces seems like a solid bet.
The Dark Below will also add three new competitive maps: the verdant Pantheon, the vehicle-friendly Skyshock and the up-close-and-personal Cauldron. PlayStation gamers will also have access to some timed exclusive content: a Strike called The Undying Mind.
"Bestselling multiplayer gets expansion" is perhaps not the most mind-blowing news you'll read all day, but for Destiny players hankering for something new, The Dark Below looks like it should hit the spot.
- Sunset Overdrive Review: Charming Chaos
- Give Me Tech! Episode 6: iPad Air 2 Soars, PlayStation TV Stumbles
- Best Gaming Keyboards 2014
Marshall Honorof is a Staff Writer for Tom's Guide. Contact him at mhonorof@tomsguide.com. Follow him @marshallhonorof and on Google+. Follow us @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.
The original game was heavily criticized due to its lack of content and much of the time being spent on repetitive grinding and dealing with bullet sponges that follow fixed action patters.
This will likely anger many people who has hoped to buy a game that will improve over time rather than having to constantly buy new updates to the game every few months. (imagine paying for early access to a beta on steam and having the developer charge for updates).
Really though $20 dollars is way too much for each "expansion". I'm guess it's going to add little content to a game that's pretty much as thin as it gets.
also, it's really dumb that they are raising the level cap. It makes gathering high rarity gear worthless. If they are going to up the level cap every two months, what's the point of spending time on raids when the gear you get is going to be crap in a day or two.
Last, wtf is with the exclusive content? Even though it's timed, this is an MMO. What kind of POS company locks a huge chuck of it's player base out of content when everyone is connected. I guess the same people who are going to force players to buy expansions every two months containing content most likely cut out of the game.
I used to respect bungie but they did better under Microsoft.