5 Reasons We're Excited for Destiny 2

Bungie's mega-popular space shooter Destiny is finally getting a sequel this fall, and we're already counting down the days until we get to play it.

Destiny 2 promises to double down on the RPG-flavored shooting action that made the original game a hit, while being more accessible for people diving into the Destiny universe for the first time. It's even coming to PC!

Here are five reasons we can't wait to get our hands on Destiny 2 when it launches Sept. 8 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

A Fresh Start

You won't need to have put hundreds of hours into the original Destiny — or have played it at all — to enjoy Destiny 2. This sequel is designed to be a truly fresh start for Bungie's sci-fi series, meaning that Destiny veterans and newcomers alike will have access to the game gear, guns and missions when the game arrives in September.

That's not to say returning players shouldn't be excited. You can carry over the appearance of your existing Destiny character, and Bungie says it has special plans for folks who were devoted to Destiny 1. Plus, what more could a Destiny player want then a clean slate of missions to tackle and a new trove of loot to earn?

Destiny on PC!

Perhaps the most exciting thing about Destiny 2 is that it brings the series to the PC for the first time. For people with powerful enough gaming PCs, that means that we can finally see Destiny's frenetic firefights play out at a smooth 60 frames per second, or experience Bungie's stunning intergalactic worlds in 4K. More importantly, it simply means that more people get to enjoy Destiny.

Fan Favorite Characters are Back

While Destiny 2 is mostly a fresh start, Bungie has already confirmed that three key characters are coming back: Commander Zavala (Lance Reddick), Ikora Rey (Gina Torres) and Cayde-6 (Nathan Fillion), the latter of whom has already stolen the show in the game's debut trailer. Seriously, if Destiny 2's campaign is just a few hours of Fillion being his charmingly snarky self, then sign us up.

New Enemies

Destiny fans have more or less been shooting at the same squishy aliens for three years now, so the chance to fight some new ones is pretty exciting. Destiny 2's new big baddies are called the Red Legion, who seem to be composed of scarier-looking versions of Destiny's Cabal race, complete with blood-red armor and a few nasty-looking swords. There's also their leader, Ghaul, who does not look like he'll be easy to trifle with.

A Compelling, Urgent Story

Destiny 1 wasn't known for having a mind-blowing narrative, but the story of the sequel is genuinely compelling. The last safe city on Earth has now crumbled (thanks to the aforementioned Red Legion), which puts humanity's back against the wall in a way that it hasn't been throughout the entirety of the original game.

That beautiful Tower where we hung out and made friends in Destiny 1? All gone. Our vaults of weapons and armor? Those are destroyed too.

Destiny 2 looks like it will make us truly want to take down the Red Legion, not just because shooting bad guys is fun, but because our entire planet depends on it.

Image Credits: Activision