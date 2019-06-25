Big Dell Sale: Free $200 Gift Card With New PC

Good news if you missed yesterday's 1-day laptop sale at Amazon. Today, Dell is responding with a sale of its own. The PC manufacturer is offering from $50 to $200 prepaid Visa gift cards with select monitor, desktop, and laptop purchases.

What makes this sale especially sweet is that you're getting a Visa gift card. Normally, Dell bundles Dell gift cards, which forces you to buy from Dell again. However, a Visa gift card is essentially like getting cash back.

Moreover, Amazon traditionally doesn't offer noteworthy Dell discounts (which is why yesterday's deal was so rare), so it's safe to say these deals will be better than anything you'll find during Amazon Prime Day.

A few noteworthy deals include:

(Image credit: Dell Sale (Credit: Tom's Guide))

The gift cards are added during the final checkout page. Dell's gift card promo sale is slated to run through July 1.