Dell Inspiron 20 3000 Series Offers All-in-One Options

Purchasing an all-in-one PC can be a daunting prospect since it's not easy to swap out parts if your model has one you dislike. The Dell Inspiron 20 3000 Series (Model 3043) aims to alleviate some of this difficulty, as it offers a plethora of options that offer more granular — if less powerful — choices than previous models.

Dell announced the Model 3043 Series at the Computex Taipei 2014 conference in Taiwan. While the Dell Inspiron 20 3000 series was already available for purchase, this new version grants users more options for processors and memory.

MORE: Best All-in-One PCs 2014

When purchasing the Inspiron 20 3000 series, users can select from an Intel Celeron Dual Core N2830 Processor or an Intel Pentium Quad Core N3530 Processor. They also have two options for memory: 2 GB RAM or 4 GB RAM, both of the DDR3L, 1600 MHz variety.

Beyond that, the Model 3043 will have everything required of an all-in-one desktop, including a 19.5-inch screen with a 1600 x 900 resolution (with a touchscreen option), a 720p webcam and integrated microphone, built-in speakers and a 500 GB hard drive.

The system also includes a Bluetooth radio, a keyboard and mouse (users can select between wired and wireless versions), an SD card reader, three USB 2.0 ports and an HDMI port. With all the bells and whistles, the system weighs in at 3650 grams, or approximately eight pounds.

Sharp-eyed users will notice that the Model 3043 is less powerful than the Dell Inspiron 20 3000 series models already on the market, which tend to include faster processors, 8 GB RAM and 1 TB hard drives. The Model 3043 will most likely be priced accordingly, although Dell has yet to announce a price.

Dell has not yet revealed a release date for the Model 3043, but other Inspiron 20 3000 series models will ship during June, so expect it on the market sooner rather than later.

Follow Marshall Honorof @marshallhonorofand on Google+. Follow us @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.