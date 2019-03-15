Killer Deal: Xbox One Games on Sale From $5

March isn't typically known for having the best Xbox One deals, but Microsoft is giving gamers a reason to celebrate this weekend.

Through March 17, the retailer is slashing up to $55 off select Xbox One games with prices starting as low as $4.99. The sale includes a broad range of games across multiple genres. It even includes some recent releases. Notable deals include:

In the case of Battlefield V, you're saving $35 off its normal price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this game and it's also $8 cheaper than Amazon's current price. Battlefield V is the most intense game in the Battlefield series. We reviewed Battlefield V and loved its pulse-pounding gameplay, breathtaking audiovisuals, and exciting maps. It's a gripping first-person shooter that re-creates the intensity and anxiety of war better than its competitors. If adventure games are more your style, the Microsoft store also has Assassin's Creed Odyssey on sale for $29.99 ($30 off).

Remember, Microsoft's Xbox One game sale ends March 17, so don't miss your chance to score the games you want at the cheapest prices to date.