Fantasy Maps Made in CryEngine Are Eye-Popping

Imagine a new Elder Scrolls series looking like this.

The sort of graphics possible with CryEngine 2 is stunning. While we've all seen what can be done with it from Crytek's games, but what about in the hands of a fantasy artist?

This is what's been done by "MadMaximus83" as he shows his work on his DeviantArt page.

From the artist's description:

Greetings, i'd like to show you the first screenshots of my upcoming realtime fantasy game environment project (yeah... what a nice word... ^^). I used "CryEngine 2" to realize this fantasy scenario and hope to finish it very soon. The fantasy scene i created is just for portfolio purpose and there won't be a deathmatch map or something like that. This thing is not a mod, although the fps would be adequate for use in a video game. On my old "Intel Quadcore 6600" (using a "Ati Radeon HD 4870" graphic card) the map runs fine (System -> Win7 64 bit with high graphic specs ingame). The fps are between 13 and 26 frames. They would be even better if i spent more time on optimization, but since this project is just for visual demonstration i focussed more on design than on performance. All models have been created by me, except some of the original crysis plants & rocks and two small tree model packs, the "European Nature Set" by Michael Betke and the "Pine Tree Pack" by "Mr.Guybrush II" and "Orange_Duck". I used 3D Studio Max, ZBrush and Photoshop for the models (and some other little tools) and the Sandbox2 editor (respectively the Crysis SDK) for the map itself. I will upload more screenshots and an ingame trailer within a few weeks. I will also post more information when it's done. Hope you'll like the first screens.

(via GamingBolt.)

  • UbeRveLT 31 May 2010 11:46
    Very nice!
    Reply
  • matt87_50 31 May 2010 11:49
    its too bright
    Reply
  • nonameworks 31 May 2010 11:50
    Wow, these could be slightly shopped photographs. Except for some of the lame textures they used, and the visibly non-spherical domes there is not a lot to improve here. I suddenly want to play an RPG in this setting.
    Reply
  • carlhenry 31 May 2010 11:52
    breathtaking whoa! good job good job! i'd like to see a final fantasy game (not online please) with the capabilities of cryenginge.
    ...of course on PC.
    Reply
  • Kelavarus 31 May 2010 11:56
    All you guys have to do is look around on ModDB to see the true power of the CryEngine 2. I'd even go as far to say that some of the work on there is even more amazing than this (And then, also, those are more than just environments, they're being shaped into games).
    Reply
  • 1st duke of marlborough 31 May 2010 12:21
    Mount and Blade with the CryEngine would be pure sex.
    Reply
  • 31 May 2010 13:00
    but does it run cry... oh nevermind.
    Reply
  • littlec 31 May 2010 13:00
    DROOL, they need to remake all the elder scroll games with this.
    Reply
  • ashkaji 31 May 2010 13:10
    Good to see new up and comming artists with fantasy in mind :].

    I hope the next gen of games starts focusing abit more on gameplay, but this is some sexy eyecandy none the less.
    Reply
  • rigaudio 31 May 2010 13:56
    Wwwwwwwow.
    Reply