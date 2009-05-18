Craigslist: We're Singled Out for Erotic Services

Earlier today we reported that South Carolina Attorney General Henry McMaster was going ahead with his planned criminal investigation of Craigslist, despite the fact that the site last week eliminated its Erotic Services section.

Craigslist responded via its own blog and understandably is more than a little upset that the changes the company made because of McMaster are being pooh-poohed in such a manner. “He evidently feels justified in singling out Craigslist for investigation, and publicly condemning me personally as being worthy of criminal prosecution,” reads the post.



The author of the blog posting (not listed) goes on to point out that the adult services section for Greenville, SC has a total of one ad for the last three days, featuring a photograph of a fully clothed individual. Just in case McMaster was referring to the recently closed but still live Erotic Services section, the Craigslist blogger points out that the the Erotic Services section for Greenville has a total eight ads all of which are tame and will expire in in a couple of days.



In contrast, Craigslist goes to great lengths to highlight how many other services still allow sections similar to the now closed Erotic Services section with far more explicit content than what appeared under the Erotic Services header on Craigslist.



Indeed it seems Craigslist is not alone in its belief that McMaster is being unfair. One commenter going by the name of Ken Hawkins claims to head up an online newspaper in Charleston, South Carolina and goes on to say the targeting of Craigslist over print media is not going unnoticed. “Frankly, we’ve been embarrassed by McMaster’s actions and inability to differentiate in this case. - And McMaster’s probably bid for governor does not escape us nor does the targeting of Craigslist over print media.”

Do you think Craigslist is being unfairly targeted by South Carolina? Indeed, the company makes a convincing argument in the blog posting above, including linking to explicit material on local SC sites that are not being targeted. Let us know what you think in the comments below!