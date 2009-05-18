Craigslist: We're Singled Out for Erotic Services

Earlier today we reported that South Carolina Attorney General Henry McMaster was going ahead with his planned criminal investigation of Craigslist, despite the fact that the site last week eliminated its Erotic Services section.
Craigslist responded via its own blog and understandably is more than a little upset that the changes the company made because of McMaster are being pooh-poohed in such a manner. “He evidently feels justified in singling out Craigslist for investigation, and publicly condemning me personally as being worthy of criminal prosecution,” reads the post.
The author of the blog posting (not listed) goes on to point out that the adult services section for Greenville, SC has a total of one ad for the last three days, featuring a photograph of a fully clothed individual. Just in case McMaster was referring to the recently closed but still live Erotic Services section, the Craigslist blogger points out that the the Erotic Services section for Greenville has a total eight ads all of which are tame and will expire in in a couple of days.
In contrast, Craigslist goes to great lengths to highlight how many other services still allow sections similar to the now closed Erotic Services section with far more explicit content than what appeared under the Erotic Services header on Craigslist.
Indeed it seems Craigslist is not alone in its belief that McMaster is being unfair. One commenter going by the name of Ken Hawkins claims to head up an online newspaper in Charleston, South Carolina and goes on to say the targeting of Craigslist over print media is not going unnoticed. “Frankly, we’ve been embarrassed by McMaster’s actions and inability to differentiate in this case. - And McMaster’s probably bid for governor does not escape us nor does the targeting of Craigslist over print media.”
Do you think Craigslist is being unfairly targeted by South Carolina? Indeed, the company makes a convincing argument in the blog posting above, including linking to explicit material on local SC sites that are not being targeted. Let us know what you think in the comments below!
Their sex section is a festering pool for pimps and johns to hook up. It's the worst of the worst. Why is streetwalking illegal when posting anonymously about your female ho/slave to get johns legal? Face it, no one chooses this lifestyle. Unless your definition of "choice" is being raped/battered/attacked so many times that your will and spirit are crushed and accept what is happening to you without much resistance any longer. Oh yeah, their "choice" to be hookers should be protected.
Craigslist needs to clean up if it wants to be taken seriously. The whole world isn't SanFrancisco.
they just offer adds by folks out there and not businesses and they are a free site to look thru or to post to.
Ignoring the argument about whether or not prostitution should be legalized, it currently is illegal. Therefore, any postings on magazines, papers, websites, for prostitution should be illegal. If Craig's List had a section titled "Murder for hire" to hook up killers and someone who wants someone else whacked, there'd be an uproar, and rightly so. This is the same legal premise. Craig's list can't claim as its defense that it's just providing a medium for posters.
This is similar to the cliche "Think about the Children!" cry to ban pornography. Or saying someone supports Al Queda because they are against the war in Iraq (where Al Queda had no foothold until we ousted Sadam Hussein, but I digress).