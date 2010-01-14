Trending

Ex-boyfriend Used Craigslist for Woman's Rape

Another tragic incident related to Craigslist's adult section.

Craigslist has come under heavy fire for its adult-oriented sections, where a number of postings have resulted in tragic outcomes.

The very latest comes from Wyoming, where an ex-boyfriend of a 25-year-old woman made a posting on Craigslist that led to rape and assault.

According to the LA Times, on December 5, 2009 Jebidiah James Stipe posed as his ex-girlfriend and posted an ad on Craigslist seeking "a real aggressive man with no concern for women."

The 25-year-old ex-girlfriend spotted the ad two days after posting and notified the authorities to have the ad removed – but not before Ty Oliver McDowell, 26, an employee of the WyomingMedicalCenter's radiology department, had viewed it.

McDowell told authorities that after responding to the ad, he received instant messages seeking "humiliation, physical abuse, sexual abuse," along with an address. Authorities say that McDowell was actually corresponding to Stipe.

The affidavit said that, on December 11, McDowell allegedly forced his way into the woman's home, then bound, blindfolded and gagged the 25-year-old woman, then raped her as he pressed a knife to her throat. McDowell thought that he was fulfilling her rape fantasy.

McDowell was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary. Stipe was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree sexual assault, reported the LA Times.

Who do you think was at the greatest fault in this tragedy? McDowell, Stipe, or Craigslist?

  • strangestranger 14 January 2010 03:20
    Can't make this shit up can you.
  • Ambictus 14 January 2010 03:23
    Both are at equal fault. The ex-BF is simply disgusting for thinking up such a plan and the person who carried it out was careless and obviously had no regard for the truth. You would think to protect himself he'd have face to face confirmation first. Either way, both sides are repulsive. Craigslist isn't to blame, it could have happened on any forum as well.
  • N19h7M4r3 14 January 2010 03:24
    Stipe should be castrated lol
  • 14 January 2010 03:26
    Craigslist needs tighter controls.

    This kind of thing has been going on for far too long. Not only this kind of thing, but people posting whole contents of a home for free and other stuff like that where next thing you know, people are showing up and taking your stuff before you can even stop them. Then you find out it's cause someone posted it on Craigslist. Seen this in the news numerous times.

    Plus all the other crap that gets posted on Craigslist.

    Stolen or pirated merchandise for sale.
    Identity theft scams in the Job search section.
    Pyramid schemes.

    Chances are, you name it, you can find it in Craigslist.
  • logitic 14 January 2010 03:43
    strangestrangerCan't make this shit up can you.

    lol what he said!
  • rooket 14 January 2010 03:45
    there actually are very odd women on CL, stay away from it for your own good. it is not a dating site.
  • leafman420 14 January 2010 03:45
    WOW!!! I have had some bad girlfriends, but I have to wounder what the hell she did to him that made him do this. Well I will say the ex boyfriend should be shot. I can't believe that someone would do that to another person. I don't like what McDowell was looking for, but it seems like he done this before. Yea I do agree, he should have had face to face conformation. I don't know how a the Judge is going to look at this, and I don't think I like to be in the Judge's shoe's on this one..... I'm sorry but i do have to say " That is ONE F**ked UP Thing He Did."

    Sorry for the word but that is what I think abut that.
  • Gigahertz20 14 January 2010 03:46
    I blame McDowell, didn't he ever think someone could just be posing as this woman? How stupid can you be, if someone post a message online that says I live at 7827 Walnut Lane and I would like someone to sneak into my house at night and cut my balls off, wouldn't you at least confirm with the person that they wrote that before you agree to do it. For working at a hospital's radiology department, this guy is pretty stupid.

    Perhaps he just didn't care and figured if it was someone posing as this woman, he could just blame them for posting the ad.

    As a side comment, he must have thought the woman was one hell of an actor. I can imagine him thinking this while he was raping her, "Damn, this bitch really knows how to act out screaming and fighting, if I didn't know any better, I would think she was actually getting raped."
  • doron 14 January 2010 03:56
    Gigahertz: People always believe what they want to believe.
  • beergoggles 14 January 2010 04:32
    Out to the whipping post for both of them tomorrow at dawn. Over population, dwindling resources, we can start culling out the obvious bad actors :-(
