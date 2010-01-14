Ex-boyfriend Used Craigslist for Woman's Rape

Craigslist has come under heavy fire for its adult-oriented sections, where a number of postings have resulted in tragic outcomes.

The very latest comes from Wyoming, where an ex-boyfriend of a 25-year-old woman made a posting on Craigslist that led to rape and assault.

According to the LA Times, on December 5, 2009 Jebidiah James Stipe posed as his ex-girlfriend and posted an ad on Craigslist seeking "a real aggressive man with no concern for women."

The 25-year-old ex-girlfriend spotted the ad two days after posting and notified the authorities to have the ad removed – but not before Ty Oliver McDowell, 26, an employee of the WyomingMedicalCenter's radiology department, had viewed it.

McDowell told authorities that after responding to the ad, he received instant messages seeking "humiliation, physical abuse, sexual abuse," along with an address. Authorities say that McDowell was actually corresponding to Stipe.

The affidavit said that, on December 11, McDowell allegedly forced his way into the woman's home, then bound, blindfolded and gagged the 25-year-old woman, then raped her as he pressed a knife to her throat. McDowell thought that he was fulfilling her rape fantasy.

McDowell was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary. Stipe was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree sexual assault, reported the LA Times.

Who do you think was at the greatest fault in this tragedy? McDowell, Stipe, or Craigslist?