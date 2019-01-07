The $5,000 Corsair One Pro Packs Insane Desktop Power into a Tiny Design

LAS VEGAS - The Corsair One is one of the best compact gaming PCs we've reviewed, but there's just one problem with the original model: It's not very easy to upgrade. Corsair is tackling that criticism (and then some) with its brand-new range of Corsair One desktops, which feature improved upgrade options, better-optimized cooling and even a high-end configuration for creative professionals.

The Corsair One's sleek, cylindrical and wonderfully compact design is largely unchanged for 2019, save for some subtle touches. The new Corsair One Pro i180 sports an eye-catching gunmetal aluminum finish, while both the Pro and the standard black models support customizable RGB lighting via Corsair's iCue software.

But the new Corsair One's biggest upgrades have happened on the inside. The new line of One PCs sport a completely reworked internal layout, which is designed to improve airflow and maintain a comfortable temperature via a new liquid cooling system for both the CPU and GPU. Corsair also claims that you'll have an easier time upgrading the system's RAM and storage, though we look forward to testing that claim for ourselves when the new desktops show up in our labs.

The Corsair One Pro is a monster in terms of specs, packing an Intel Core i9-9920X CPU, Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti graphics, 32GB RAM, a 960GB SSD and 2TB of storage, for an appropriately whopping $4,999. If you prefer a more standard model, you can get the Corsair One i160 with a Core i9 CPU and RTX 2080 GPU for $3,599, or the Corsair One i140 with a Core i7 CPU and RTX 2080 graphics for $2,999.

The i140 is available now, with the i160 and i180 set to launch early this year.

The original Corsair One was an incredibly strong PC debut for Corsair, packing a lot of power into one of the sleekest and most attractive desktop designs we've seen yet. We look forward to seeing how the latest line stacks up when the new Corsair One models arrive in early 2019.