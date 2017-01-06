Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Streamlines MMO Keyboards

LAS VEGAS – If you’re a hardcore massively multiplayer online (MMO) gamer, you need a lot of extra keys for macros – but maybe not 18 of them. The Corsair Vengeance K95 had almost 20 extra keys, and for most players, it was just too much. The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum is an attractive redesign, boasting full RGB lighting, authentic Cherry MX mechanical switches and only six extra keys.

Key Features

I went hands-on with the K95 RGB Platinum at CES 2017, and found it a familiar experience – in a good way. Now that the row of macro keys has been shortened, the K95 feels almost exactly like the excellent K70, complete with comfortable keys, a textured spacebar and discrete media controls. The macro keys are textured as well, making them easy to differentiate from the last row of standard keys. Users can control millions of colors through the Corsair Utility Engine software, and the device comes with either Cherry MX Brown or Speed switches.

Pricing and Availability

Corsair has not yet announced a price for the K95 RGB Platinum. Considering that its K70 counterpart costs $160, something between that and $200 doesn’t sound unrealistic. The device should start shipping later this month.

Versus Other Keyboards

In terms of overall design and functionality, the K95 RGB Platinum looks very similar to Razer’s BlackWidow Chroma Ultimate, in that it’s a full-size keyboard with RGB lighting and six extra macro keys. Where Corsair distinguishes itself, though, is in its use of top-of-the-line Cherry MX switches, as well as an incredibly nuanced lighting system, which invites users to program their own complex combinations. The overall design of the K95 is prettier as well.

Why Should You Care?

Corsair generally makes some of the best gaming keyboards on the market, and it’s been a long time since its MMO-centric model has received a refresh. Between games like World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy XIV and Marvel Heroes, MMOs are still a pretty popular pastime, and a few extra macro keys couldn’t hurt – especially given the excellent mechanical switches underneath.