Man Busted for File-Sharing While House-Sitting

Here's something to keep in mind: never bring your laptop or desktop while house-sitting for a friend, especially if you're storing movies and music downloaded via file-sharing networks.
In December 2010, a man identified only as "Martin" was house-sitting for an unnamed friend. It was early in the morning when the doorbell began to ring. Draped in a blanket, he dragged himself through the house, half-asleep and sluggish from playing video games long into the early hours. His sleepy demeanor quickly subsided when he opened to door to see three men standing before him, one of them holding up a badge before his face.
Immediately he thought something happened to his friend.
But that wasn't the case. The police came knocking on the door due a warrant to seize all the computers in the house and arrest Martin's friend due to file sharing accusations. They weren't there for Martin, but in the rush to disconnect network cables, yank out hard drives and lug desktops out to the police van, they decided to take his laptop as well.
It was the case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time.
A few weeks after the police initially stormed his friend's house, Martin received a call from the local police, requiring that he come in for an interview. It was then they informed him that 200 illegally-obtained movies had been discovered on his personal rig, and that he was now being pursued for illegal file-sharing.
"It is now suspected that he downloaded and uploaded particular films,” explained Frederick Ingblad, the prosecutor handling the case. He acknowledged that the police were originally looking for Martin's friend, but as previously stated, Martin happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.
Given the charges he now faces, Martin seems unusually optimistic. "My friends think that I had bad luck," Martin said. "I hardly know anyone who does not share files, since you have always been able to get what you want. Still, I think the law is right."
Both Martin and his friend stand accused of copyright infringement. Their indictments are expected to arrive sometime this summer.
It's possible that the cases may be dismissed, as a judge previously ruled that an IP address does not equal to a human being. His ruling was based on a recent police raid where a man was falsely accused of downloading child porn, but in fact the culprit was actually a neighbor accessing his unsecured Wi-Fi home network. "The infringer might be the subscriber, someone in the subscriber’s household, a visitor with her laptop, a neighbor, or someone parked on the street at any given moment," the judge said.
Had the copyright holder been denied access to the friend's personal information based on IP address alone, they would have never seized Martin's notebook in the first place.
So unless he committed a felony while the officers were there, his laptop should be protected by the 4th, regardless if it incriminates him.
Companies need to learn how to use the nature of file-sharing as a positive instead of going after random people who don't have money.
Can anyone with some law background in this area tell me if its illegal to download a pirated movie (not upload). I BELIEVE the answer is no, it is not Illegal. And then, when does it become illegal? If you upload for some personal gain? If you use torrent software? If uploading the file hurts the copyright holder (I think this is a weak argument)? If your uploading it at no benefit to yourself, what exact law are you violating? And how are you infringing on the movie's copyrights?
Just to be clear I think it's perfectly acceptable to go after sites that host downloads for pirated movies and use that traffic to generate revenue through fees or ads. But seriously, record labels and movie producers need to be welcomed to 2011: the future.
"No benefit to yourself"--It's not purely altruism because you're thoroughly intending for others to do the same illegal action for you.
The law is distribution of copyrighted material without permission--there's kind of a big warning on that before every movie starts.
If your friend stole a beer truck and you hop on the truck and start giving cases of beer away, I'm pretty sure you're breaking the law. The difference is that stealing and spreading physical stolen property is a lot more blatant and feels like more of a crime than stealing digital property.
"2011: the future"--You're absolutely right. Distribution systems need to recognize the ease with which digital material can be spread and adopt a system more like Steam that doesn't charge you an arm and a leg for everything unless it's new and you really want it right then. Don't they realize how many awesome 5 year old movies I'd buy for $2 if it was available?
Not to mention you are allowed to copy a movie if you own the movie, but since movies are usually protected were you can't just thrown them in a dvd drive and burn, most people simply download. Of course there are a lot of people just download to download instead of buying. There argument of "i wouldn't have bought it anyways, so they didn't lose any money". Has way way more merit then any type of physical theft comparison.
With that said, I think the RIAA and MPAA are just as guilty of robbing artists blind too...
So far the Spain solution seems the fair enough. As mentioned in another Tom's' article, it is legal in Spain to share files as long as you don't make profit off it. That restricts the copyright holders attacking at best the torrent and download sites.
Im with you there. A steam like service for movies where i can download my movies where ever i want and drm free other then authentication to download more of what i buy. and i can watch them online or offline? the people who make movies would actually get a lot of money from me. Last time i paid cash for a movie was when VHS was still the main medium. I'm just not a fan of having to keep track of a bunch of box's. I would defiantly re buy all my movies again (which got stolen by a old roomate) which i could not get back unless i wanted to buy it again. A steam like system would avoid this situation all together. I would say i would have hundreds of movies in such a collection on such a service if it were available. Hell i would even buy new movies again.