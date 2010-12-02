First Criminal Trial Regarding Console Modding

Southern California's 28-year-old Matthew Crippen, is to appear in front of a jury today on criminal charges of violating copyright law by modifying Xbox 360 consoles in order to play pirated games.
Charged with two counts of violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, or DMCA, he faces a maximum three years in prison if convicted.
This case, the first criminal trial regarding mod chips, could develop a precedent for future cases involving console modification. Although a conviction may sound likely, since this is a criminal case the jury must find Crippen guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, the highest burden of proof.
In addition, one of the major pieces of evidence against Crippen is a covert video recording of Crippen allegedly modifying a Xbox 360. The admissibility of this evidence has been argued due to the fact that it was unlawfully produced in Crippen's home without his consent.
Another issue that has come up is whether or not hardware-hacking guru Andrew Huang, who wrote a book on Xbox hacking, will be able to testify. A part of Crippen's defense, Huang is to testify that the installation of mod chips do not circumvent a copy-control mechanism within the boundaries of the DMCA. The state has firmly stated however, that Huang's testimony is irrelevant.
Despite the shaky evidence against Crippen, he still faces an uphill battle due to the type of defense that was planned. Crippen's counsel prepared a "fair use" defense arguing that the mod chips installed had non-infringing purposes such as running homebrew software. Last week, the judge assigned to the case ruled that such a defense is not allowed by the DMCA.
Stay tuned for more details after the trial.
They really expect people to stop pirating, hacking, and modding because they picked one out of the millions? Lawsuits don't change a damn thing. Just shows how you could avoid sh*t like this......by not making "How to do" video's.
Other than for playing with friends and family in the same room, consoles have a lot of drawbacks. Draconian measures by manufacturers to maintain an iron grip on every aspect of their platform being one of the problems with consoles. Lawsuits, banning, 12yo idiots, lack of scalability, expensive DLC, lack of input options, etc. Can you even dl pr0n? Consoles are weak-sauce.
Last year I won an Xbox360 on a bet and enjoyed it for a time. But it was no replacement for my PC for gaming. Sold it a week before last years ban and that just reinforced how right I was to get rid of it.
The issue is that he himself is not violating copyright laws, and while mods can facilitate others to break copyright laws, they can also have legit uses. Take the Wii for example, a mod can allow you to copy and illegally play games, but also allow a better web browser, media player, and access to games from a USB device, features which many find beneficial. Piracy is but a small aspect of what the mod community accomplishes.
Also, I wouldn't mind you telling me why DMCA and DRM aren't a joke. They've done nothing to prevent piracy and constantly make it harder for legit users to use their products as they wish. This case will do nothing to prevent console modding, since most mods are based out of Asia.
This case also seems based on shaky grounds, with illegally acquired video as evidence and the fact that changes in the DMCA this year allow for mods for "testing purposes"