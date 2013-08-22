Trending

Call of Duty: Ghosts PS3 Gamers Can Upgrade to PS4 Version

Gamers buying CoD: Ghosts for PS3 can move to the PS4 version for only a tenner.

Games publisher Activision today revealed a plan for gamers who purchase the PS3 version of Call of Duty: Ghosts to be able to upgrade to the PS4 version for $10, €10, or £10. At the cusp of a new console generation, game titles such as Call of Duty: Ghosts are being released on both current generation consoles as well as for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"Today we're announcing that anyone who buys Call of Duty: Ghosts for the PS3 will be able to upgrade to Call of Duty: Ghosts for the PS4 for a limited time at a suggested retail price of just $10, €10, or £10," said Eric Hirshberg, CEO of Activision Publishing, Inc. "Retail programs, announced by Amazon and GameStop allow our players to upgrade from the Xbox 360 to the Xbox One version of Call of Duty: Ghosts for $10 as well."

Activision didn't reveal exactly how gamers would redeem the offer, but promised details to come at a later date.

Earlier this month, GameStop announced a similar program for Xbox gamers looking to upgrade their 360 versions of new games for the next-generation copy. GameStop's offer currently covers Call of Duty: Ghosts, Madden NFL 25, FIFA 14, Battlefield 4, and Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • one-shot 22 August 2013 18:55
    What an amazing story Rebecca. Now please go away.
    Reply
  • hitman40 22 August 2013 20:30
    Why the hell would someone buy Call of Duty: Ghosts on the PS3 before the PS4 comes out in November? I understand some people have an "urge" and gotta play it on release day no matter what, but cmon, you're paying $70 for the same game! Imagine if this game (like most) doesn't allow you to upgrade. No one (considering no one can upgrade in todays times) would buy the same game twice. The only thing this "upgrade" option caters to is feeding that "urge" to buy it on the first day no matter what, which I suppose it a good tactic...
    Reply
  • IndignantSkeptic 22 August 2013 21:19
    If you are the type of person that buys a next generation game on the previous generation then you're possibly also the type of person that dumpster dives.
    Reply