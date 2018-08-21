Trending

Chrome’s Getting a Whole New Look Sept. 4

Google's finally bringing its Material Design aesthetic to Chrome, and now we know its release date, along with other new features.

Soon, you won't need to be a beta tester to use the redesigned Chrome, which will feature Google's Material Design language. A new post from Google tipped the public release date for Chrome 69, which will feature the new, cleaner-looking version of the web browser.

The latest Chrome Enterprise Release Notes list Chrome 69 as coming on Sept. 4, and note that "Chrome Browser will have a new design across all operating systems," referring to the Material Design refresh that Google made available to Canary-level testers back in July. The redesign will also include "Windows 10 notification-center integration, touchpad gesture navigation on Windows, and autofill updates."

Specifically, Material Design means that the user interface in the browser will feature more rounded icons and a brighter, whiter appearance.

The Material Design interface also features smoother transitions and responsive animations. Don't want to wait for September? Here's our step-by-step guide to running Chrome Canary, which defaults to Material Design.

The Chrome Enterprise Release notes also claim that Chrome 69 will reduce crashes caused by third-party extensions, and make it more difficult to view Flash content.

  • mark lunney 22 August 2018 19:59
    Nice to see a fresh coat of paint, the old Chrome was starting to look a bit stale compared to the latest versions of other browsers. Love all the new subtle animations and shadows they've added, feels much more 2018 and in line with other Materialised Google products.

    If I had to criticise, Google are really going hard on the border radii! I get the circular buttons and new tab bar, but the address bar looks odd to me, especially as it becomes square when you start typing in it - this could have been a slick transition if they'd tone it all down a bit.

    I say this knowing I'll open an older version of Chrome in a few months and find it hard to believe we used to live in a world of square corners and gradients.
