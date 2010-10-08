Verizon Could Be Bossing Apple Around for iPhone

It's the rumor that will probably never die until the day it's actually truth, but the Wall Street Journal is running the latest "iPhone on Verizon" story – again.
The Journal reports in no uncertain terms Apple making a version of its iPhone that Verizon Wireless will sell early next year. The report also goes on to say that Apple is working on a fifth generation iPhone, which comes as no surprise given its yearly outings, that will feature a different form factor design. What's unclear is whether or not Verizon's iPhone will be of the new design.
What comes as somewhat startling is that Verizon isn't bowing down to Apple's commands. Apple wants to keep the iPhone sold through Verizon and Apple Stores, but not through third-party dealers. Perhaps the most startling is Verizon's insistence that it can still sell content through V Cast to iPhone users.
Apple also supposedly considered a dual-mode phone that could work on both CDMA and GSM networks, but opted to go with a CDMA-only variant with Qualcomm chips, made by Pegatron.
What's still fishy about all this is that Verizon has actually sprinkled cold water on the possibility of the iPhone and drummed up its fondness for Android. There's also that exclusivity contract with AT&T that's originally not up until 2012, but even contracts can be changed.
This was true at one point but not true anymore. Currently Apple, AT&T, Best Buy, Radio Shack, and WalMart sell the iPhone.
Apple: "We want to limit people to only the content we provide."
Verizon: "No, we want to limit people to the content WE provide."
Customer: "Excuse me, can I have a phone I can just do what I want with?"
(All phone makers and service providers in unison): "No."
No thats still true because there has yet to be a CDMA iPhone released. Perhaps you are thinking of the GSM version currently being sold.
This also may be how Apple intends to subvert the exclusivity contract with AT&T. By simply leaving the original iPhone on AT&T and doing whatever they want as far as marketing outlets with the CDMA version.
Actually there have been several reports that the contract has been re-negotiated.
This is the first article (WSJ not Toms) that I actually believe about the Verizon iPhone. I personally know someone that is "in the know" about Verizon plans, and he has been telling me about the January 2011 release since June. The WSJ points to "people familiar with the matter", but the pieces fit: the CDMA network will allow talking and surfing at the same time, something Apple has always touted as a superior feature of the iPhone, Seidenberg specifically mentioned in the "sprinkle of cold water" that 4G will "speed up the process", there's the reports of Verizon iPhone testing in Boston, there's certainly a demand from consumers--I think the time is right.