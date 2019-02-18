I Did Carpool Karaoke and It Didn't Suck

NEW YORK - Fans of The Late Late Show with James Corden’s musical segment, “Carpool Karaoke” get your vocal cords ready. Now you can get in on the fun with the new Carpool Karaoke, the Mic. Available this summer for $49.99, the Bluetooth microphone lets you sing along to your favorite songs in the radio just like the show -- just don't expect James Corden or any of your favorite celebs to join you.

The toy is the brainchild of Singing Machine, a leading manufacturer of consumer karaoke tech. Partnering with CBS, Singing Machine has created a fun road-trip toy that works with any streaming service or karaoke app -- it even works with YouTube. Carpool Karaoke, the Mic also works with FM radio and can be plugged into to your car stereo’s AUX input in case you want to still use the mic while it’s charging.

Once connected to your car stereo and smartphone or tablet, the mic will pump your voice over the car’s speaker system. It’s essentially turning your car into a mobile karaoke spot, but minus the tasty bar food.

I had the opportunity to sing my heart out in the middle of Jacob Javits Center during Toy Fair 2019. Once the initial jitters wore off, I had a blast belting out No Doubt’s “No Speak.” The gold-and-white plastic mic felt substantial in my hand and the colorful blinking lights seemed to egg me on. If I had known about that at the time, I would have adjusted the volume buttons on the side so no one would have heard me, but me and my maker. In the end, I can’t say I sounded good, it was a solid enough performance that I had a few people gather around to clap when I finished.

Still, if I were in a car with friends, I would love to take Carpool Karaoke for a spin with my fellow passengers this summer. I’ll just buy the driver some earplugs.