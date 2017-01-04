Canon Powershot G9X Mark II Could Be Perfect Point-and-Shoot

Everyone loves the photo quality you get from a big mirrorless or DSLR camera, but most people still aren't willing to lug one around or fork out the $1,000+ you need to spend on a good one. Canon knows that, which is why it's created the Powershot G9X Mark II that puts potent image capturing in the body of a $530 point-and-shoot.

Why You Should Care

Despite featuring a 20.1-megapixel sensor and an f/2.0 3x optical zoom lens, the Powershbot G9X Mark II is still downright tiny. It measures 3.9 x 2.3 x 1.2-inches and weighs just 7.3 ounces (including its battery and an SD card), which means it'll fit easily into a pocket. You don't really have to sacrifice photo quality for portability. With Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth built-in (the latter of which is a first for any Canon Powershot camera), it's a cinch to send your photos to a nearby mobile device for sharing on social media.



More advanced photographers will also love the G9X's inclusion of a RAW mode, and a new and improved time-lapse-movie mode to automatically convert images taken over a short period of time into a video clip.

Pricing and availability

The Powershot G9X /mark II is slated to be available in February 2017 for $530. It will be come in black or a vintage silver-and-tan color scheme.

Outlook

With a 20.1-MP sensor, 3-inch touch display, 3x optical zoom and built-in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC, the Powershot G9X could be a travel vloggers' perfect compact camera.

