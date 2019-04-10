Finally! Canon’s New EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR Can Record 4K Video

Canon’s compact entry-level DSLR is getting a big boost when it comes to video. The new EOS Rebel SL3, the successor to the EOS Rebel SL2, will be able to shoot 4K video, a first for the company’s line of Rebel DSLRs, and still a rarity among its DSLRs in general.

Weighing in at just under one pound, the EOS Rebel SL3 is slightly lighter than the SL2, but the two cameras are almost indistinguishable from one another at first glance. It’s about half a pound lighter than Canon’s other entry-level DSLR, the EOS Rebel T7i.

The SL3 has a simplified mode dial on the top--gone are the No Flash and Creative Auto options. The rear of the SL3 has the same layout, as well as the fold-out 3-inch rotating LCD touchscreen.

On the inside, the SL3 has a 24.1 APS-C sensor (just like the SL2), but has a newer DIGIC-8 image processor—the same as used in the EOS M50—which among other things, will let users film in 4K, but it will be cropped, like in the M50.

Like the SL2, the SL3 has a rather modest 9-point autofocus and shoots at a leisurely 5 frames per second. However, also like the SL2, it has a number of guided settings that will help new photographers learn the ins and outs of the camera.



The SL3 also gets a much-improved battery life of 1,630 shots, nearly 1,000 more than the SL2.

The EOS Rebel SL3 will come in black and white, and be available by the end of April for $599 (body only) and $749 with a EF-S 18-55 f/4-5.6 IS STM lens. All things considered, it looks to be a worthy upgrade to Canon’s lineup. We hope to review the Rebel SL3 soon, but in the meantime, be sure to check out all our top picks on our best DSLRs page.