Oct. 9 Update:6 free months of YouTube Premium are included with purchase of the Google Home Hub.

If you've tried YouTube Premium (formerly called YouTube Red) but don't find it to be worth the $11.99 monthly fee, it's not hard to cancel it. All you need is to know how you signed up, since its two signup methods each require a different cancellation process.

If you signed up at YouTube.com or with the YouTube app on Android, you'll cancel by visiting YouTube Premium's dedicated account management page. If you signed up on the YouTube app on iOS device, you'll need to use the App Store in iOS.

How to cancel YouTube Premium via YouTube.com

If you subscribed via YouTube's website or its Android app, you can unsubscribe via YouTube.com.

1. Navigate to this page.



2. Click Manage.





3. Click Cancel membership.



4. Click Yes, cancel.



Your subscription will last until it's over.

How to cancel YouTube Premium on iOS:

If you subscribed via YouTube's iOS App, you'll need to unsubscribe via iOS (iTunes no longer offers this option). Here are instructions for unsubscribing in iOS 11. If you're on iOS 10, you'll access your account by clicking on your Apple ID at the bottom of the App Store app.

1. In the App Store app, tap your account photo top right corner of the home screen.

2. Tap your Apple ID.

3. Use Touch ID or enter your password to verify your Identity.



4. Tap Subscriptions and select YouTube Premium on the following page.



5. Tap Cancel Subscription.



6. Tap Confirm.



Your subscription will last until it's over.