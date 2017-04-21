Trending

Call of Duty is Finally Returning to WWII

It's been a long road to the future, space and back, but the next Call of Duty will go back to its roots in World War II.

It's been a long road to the future, space and back, but the next Call of Duty will go back to its roots in World War II, publisher Activision announced today.

Photo: Activision

The game will be developed by Sledgehammer Games, which worked on 2014's Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. There's no release date yet, but we'll get more details during a worldwide premiere livestream on April 26 at 1 p.m. ET.

During that stream, we expect to see a trailer, some gameplay footage and to find out which systems the game will be available on. If past releases are any indication, we'll likely see the game on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Rumors that the Call of Duty series would return to World War II stared in late March when marketing materials leaked. It makes sense for the series to return to the past setting; Last year's Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, set in space, got mixed reviews and didn't sell as well as expected. The game went head to head last holiday with EA's Battlefield 1, which was widely praised for taking a grittier approach and bringing things back to World War I.

We'll have more details after the livestream. The series started in 2003, and hasn't been set in World War II since Call of Duty: World at War, the fifth game in the series, which released in 2008.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JonnyAbs 21 April 2017 20:09
    Very cool, but this article lied. Call of Duty 5: World at War in 2008 was the last WW2 COD game, not COD3 in 2006.
    Reply
  • AndrewFreedman 21 April 2017 20:38
    19594524 said:
    Very cool, but this article lied. Call of Duty 5: World at War in 2008 was the last WW2 COD game, not COD3 in 2006.

    Not a lie, but an error. Thank you for pointing it out! This has been corrected.
    Reply
  • JonnyAbs 21 April 2017 23:52
    Any time! The lie thing was hyperbole. Just messing around.
    Reply