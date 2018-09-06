380,000 British Airways Customers Hacked: What to Do Now

Personal details and credit-card numbers of up to 380,000 British Airways customers were stolen from the airline's website and mobile app, the company announced today (Sept. 6).

(Image credit: British Airways 747s parked at Heathrow Airport. Credit: Ondrej Zabransky/Shutterstock)

"The personal and financial details of customers making bookings on ba.com and the airline’s mobile app were compromised. No passport or travel details were stolen," British Airways said in a statement posted on its website. (Ba.com resolves to the same web server as britishairways.com.)

The theft affects reservations, ticket purchases and other bookings made between Aug. 21 and Sept. 5. The official posted statement did not mention any number of affected customers, but company statements made to news outlets including CNBC and Sky News said the number was 380,000.

MORE: What to Do If Your Credit Card Is Stolen

"If you believe you have been affected by this incident, then please contact your bank or credit-card provider and follow their recommended advice," the official posted statement said. "Please check back here for further updates, we will be updating this page."

It was not clear exactly what kind of personal information was compromised in the theft, but you can assume full names and email addresses were included, and perhaps telephone numbers and home addresses as well.

British Airways said it would be contacting affected customers directly, and that those customers would be able to travel as planned.

The airline said the data breach had been "resolved" and that all systems were working normally as of today.

Best Overall IdentityForce UltraSecure+Credit Get it. IdentityForce UltraSecure+Credit is the best overall service for both credit monitoring and identity protection. It also protects your account with two-factor authentication. View Site

Best Data Monitoring LifeLock Ultimate Plus It's worth it. Get LifeLock Ultimate Plus if you're very worried about having your identity stolen and you also need antivirus software. But you can get better credit monitoring for less with IdentityForce UltraSecure+Credit. View Site