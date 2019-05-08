Killer Deal: Bose QC25 Headphones Now $179

Mother's Day is right around the corner and while there are plenty of Mother's Day tech gifts out there, we've found one that rarely goes on sale. Amazon is kicking off the new month with one of the best headphones deals we've seen in awhile.

Currently, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones for $179. That's $100 off and one of the best headphones deals we've seen this year.

To be fair, the headphones have sold for less in the past. They hit $115 on Black Friday and $109 on Cyber Monday. However, it's likely they won't sell for under today's price till Amazon Prime Day.

The Editor's Choice active noise-cancelling headphones promise up to 35 hours of peace-preserving quiet with great audio quality.

When I initially reviewed the QC 25s, I loved their sophisticated good looks and lightweight, comfortable fit. That assessment still stands. I can wear those cans for hours at a time without a hassle. On the actual audio front, the headphones deliver a warm, full performance across the lows, highs and mids. And when it comes to noise-cancelling, Bose is one of the best in the business.

There are a few caveats, however. The QC 25s are wired and powered by a single AAA battery unlike its successor, the QuietComfort 35 IIs, which can be recharged via USB. However, unlike most battery-powered cans, the QC 25s can continue to crank out the tunes even after the battery taps out.

The QC 25s also lack integrated Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant functionality as well as the two modes of ANC. But the QC 25s are my top choice for busy commuters looking to enjoy some music or some meditative silence without breaking the bank.