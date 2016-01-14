Blipcast Spares Everyone Else the Sounds of Your TV

If you enjoy late night television but dread the thought of keeping anyone else in the house awake with all that racket, a new Kickstarter project could offer some relief. Blipcast is a small device that connects to your TV or other audio source with a 3.5mm headphone jack, RCA cable or optical adapter; Blipcast can then send audio from that device to your smartphone over Wi-Fi.





(Image credit: Blipcast)

Some devices have this functionality already. You can use the headphone jack on a PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Wii U controller and keep the audio from bothering anyone within earshot. Blipcast hopes to do the same thing on a universal scale.

The Blipcast box is jagged: the company says that it's meant to depict a 3D representation of an audio waveform. It's powered by a USB cable that plugs into whatever device provides the audio. Meanwhile, you install an app on your iOS or Android phone or table that connects to the Blipcast box via Wi-Fi. With your headphones plugged in, you can listen to any audio without disturbing anyone else.

Besides ensuring that any late-night audio is for your ears only, Blipcast would also be idea for watching TV without waking a sleeping baby. The company also says hearing-impaired viewers would also benefit from having audio delivered directly to their headphones. You can use headphones you already have, and Blipcast says that multiple devices can connect at once. The company doesn't provide an official number, but says it's tested as many as five devices connected to a single Blipcast.

Blipcast showed off the box at CES 2016 last week. Now the company is seeking $100,000 in crowdfunding on Kickstarter. As of this writing, it's collected a little more than $19,000 with 17 days to go.



The company says the first batch of Blipcasts will be delivered in November, with more following the next month.