Smartphone Madness 2015: BlackBerry Passport vs. Galaxy Note 4

EDITOR'S NOTE: The BlackBerry Passport proved victorious in yesterday's battle against the Samsung Galaxy Note 4, taking 78 percent of the vote. Come back on Monday (March 30) to decide between the OnePlus One and the HTC One M9. And again on Wednesday (April 1) the BlackBerry Passport will compete against the Microsoft Lumia 640 XL.

As we end the second round of this year's Smartphone Madness, we have one more competition to decide. Today we ask you to choose between the BlackBerry Passport and the Samsung Galaxy Note 4. The loser will go home, and the winner will join the HTC One M9, which blew the Huawei Ascend Mate 7 out of the water in yesterday's match-up.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 emerged victorious from its battle with the Google Nexus 6 in round one with a fairly narrow margin of victory (less than 9 percent). But that doesn't mean this phablet isn't accustomed to winning. We gave it our Editor's Choice award for its premium metal chassis, gorgeous quad HD screen and 16-MP rear camera. The dynamic S Pen also offered a helpful and smooth writing experience on the huge screen. But we did lament the relatively short endurance. Is that a deal breaker for you?

MORE: Best Smartphones Available Now

The BlackBerry Passport beat the Motorola Moto X in round one with 60 percent of the total vote. The square shape of this QWERTY-sporting smartphone must have resonated with fans. The phone also includes a 4.5-inch Gorilla Glass 3 screen. For apps, you have the choice of BlackBerry World or Amazon Appstore. We just wish the overall performance were better.

Do you bleed BlackBerry juice? Or are you a Samsung die-hard? Now you have to choose. Your votes between now and tomorrow (March 28) at 9 a.m. ET will determine who makes it into the semi-finals of this competition.

Anna Attkisson is the managing editor at Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag. Follow Anna Attkisson@akattkisson. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook.