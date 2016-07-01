How to Get the BioShock Collection On the Cheap

A slave may obey, but a man chooses to save some money when he can. BioShock: The Collection is on its way to PS4 and Xbox One, while PC gamers will get upgraded versions of BioShock and BioShock 2. While console gamers have little choice but to pony up the $60, PC gamers can get the whole shebang for less than $20 — if they act fast.

As you may already know, the Steam Summer Sale is in full swing. Gamers have until July 4 to get some great deals on incredible titles to play (or just let languish in their backlogs forever; we don’t judge). BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite are currently available for $4, $4, and $7.50, respectively. If you haven’t played them, you should buy them just because they’re great games. But there’s also another good reason to drop at least $8 on the first two.

MORE: The Best PC Games to Play Right Now

“If you already own BioShock, BioShock 2, and/or [the BioShock 2 add-on] Minerva’s Den on Steam, you will be able to upgrade to the remastered version of the respective title(s) for free after release,” reads an announcement from Grimm at 2K Games. “It’s a circus of values!”

While BioShock and BioShock 2 already have some high-res options on PCs, the upgraded editions will also include better textures, improved character models and all downloadable content included. The only downside is that BioShock 2 will not include its multiplayer modes, but to be honest, that’s not a catastrophic loss. BioShock 2’s multiplayer was fun, but the community has dwindled considerably, and the single-player was always the main attraction.

As for BioShock Infinite, it’s already quite friendly to powerful gaming rigs, and will not be receiving an upgrade. Still, if you haven’t played it, it’s a phenomenal game and well worth the $7.50 asking price.

So there you have it: Get the whole BioShock trilogy, including two soon-to-be-upgraded editions, for about $16. Would you kindly give it some thought?