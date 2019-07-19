Best Sonos deals in 2020

Sonos sales are hard to come by, but retailers this month are offering some solid midyear deals on the manufacturer's high-end gear.



Ahead of its discount day, Amazon is bundling gift cards with some premium Sonos gear. The sale includes devices like the Sonos Playbar and Sonos One. The deals include:

Sonos Playbar TV Soundbar for $699 + $50 Amazon Gift Card

The Sonos Playbar is a premium soundbar that excels at music, movie dialogue, and movie sound effects. Even better, it can stream from a variety of online services such as Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, and more. It has six midrange drivers and three tweeters for a total of 9 internal speakers. It can be paired with other Sonos devices to create a complete home theater setup.

Sonos Play:1 Two-Room Set for $298 + $30 Amazon Gift Card

(Image credit: Sonos)

If you want your music to boom through multiple rooms, try a two-room speaker set. For $298 you can get two Sonos Play:1 speakers and a $30 Amazon gift card. The Play:1 is one of the more affordable speakers in Sonos' lineup, and delivers excellent sound. It's not often on sale, so if you're a frequent Amazon shopper, grab this gift card while you can.

Sonos One (Gen 1) for $152 ($27 off)

(Image credit: Sonos)

The Sonos One is one of the best premium smart speakers on the market. It delivers excellent audio, and works with both Alexa and Google Assistant.