Killer Deal: Sling TV Just Dropped to $15 Per Month

There's never been a better time to ditch cable. First, Hulu announces its lowering its price from $7.99/month to $5.99/month. Now, Sling TV is offering new subscribers 40 percent off its streaming services during the first three months of membership.

After discount, the sale prices are:

Sling TV is Dish Network's a la carte streaming service. The service lets you choose between two core packages — Sling Orange or Sling Blue — or a combination of both packages.

Sling Orange is a single-stream plan that offers about 30 channels for $20/month. Meanwhile, Sling Blue is a multi-stream service (up to three users can stream simultaneously) that offers about 45 channels for $25/month.

Sling TV also offers add-on packages that range from $5 per month to $15 per month. These add-ons include everything from sports channels to Showtime and Starz.

For an in-depth look at Sling TV, make sure to check out our full review.