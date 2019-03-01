Killer Deal: Up to $500 Off Samsung QLED TVs

Update March 1: BuyDig has the Samsung 49-inch QLED 4K Smart TV for $579 via code "QLED". (Discount is shown at final checkout page. That's the cheapest QLED we've ever seen.



If today's OLED deal is too rich for your blood, Amazon has the next best TV technology on sale. For a limited time, the retailer is discounting a variety of Samsung's QLED 4K TVs with prices starting at just $649.





You'll have to add them to your shopping cart to see the final prices, but the sale includes:

All of these prices undercut Samsung's current sale prices for these TVs by at least $150. In the case of the 49-inch QLED, it's the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV. By comparison, Best Buy offers the same price, whereas Walmart has it for $797.99.

In our review of Samsung's 65-inch QCFN, we were impressed by the TV's color, brightness, HDR support, and powerful sound. With Bixby virtual assistant and a ton of built-in streaming apps, you'll also be able to control your TV using voice commands.

There's no telling how long these QLED TV deals will last, so act fast to score one while you can.