Here's Every RTX 2080 Optimized Game (So Far)

Nvidia's keeping the heat at 11 out of 10 with its newest line of shiny, ultra-premium graphics cards. Launching in September, the new RTX 2000 series includes the RTX 2070, RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti, all of which tout "realtime ray tracing" which allows for real-time light reflections in games.

It's a fancy feature, for sure, and the price tag the GPU line sports serves to reinforce that point: the 2070 comes in at $499, the 2080 at $699 and the 2080 Ti at $999. Founders Editions are available for all three, if you jack up the prices by $100, $100 and $200, respectively. No one said being pretty was cheap!

A lot of games are already slated to support the new cards and their fancy tech. Starting with the titles that will take advantage of realtime ray-tracing, via Nvidia:

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Atomic Heart

Battlefield V

Control

Enlisted

Justice

JX3

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Metro Exodus

ProjectDH

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Other games will take advantage of the RTX 2000 series' Deep Learning Super-Sampling (DLSS) technology, which makes edges smoother on rendered in-game objects. The games that support this feature are:

Ark: Survival Evolved

Atomic Heart

Dauntless

Final Fantasy XV

Fractured Lands

Hitman 2

Islands of Nyne

Justice

JX3

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Remnant: From the Ashes

Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

The Forge Arena

We Happy Few

These are just the games that are currently announced, mind you. More are sure to come down the line, so keep your eyes peeled for more ray-tracing, DLSS action as the RTX 2000 series hits the mainstream.

