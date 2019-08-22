Good news if you missed this killer TV deal earlier in the month. Dell is once again offering LG's massive OLED TV on the cheap.

For a limited time, it has the LG 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV on sale for $1,047. Even better, it comes with a $150 Dell eGift card. That's a whopping $1,250 off the TV alone and the second-best price we've ever seen for this TV. (It was $47 cheaper in

the lead up to Prime Day, but that deal didn't include a $150 gift card).

LG 55" 4K OLED TV w/ $150 GC: was $2,297 now $1,047 @ Dell

OLED TVs rarely get any cheaper than this. Dell has the LG 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV (OLED55B8PUA) bundled with a $250 Dell gift card for $1,047. That's $1,250 off and one of the best OLED TV deals we've ever seen. View Deal

OLEDs are considered by many to be the holy grail of TV technology. They offer ultrawide viewing angles, perfect blacks, and an overall fantastic viewing experience. Although we didn't review this particular 2018 model, you can rest assured that LG's OLEDs are among the best TVs you'll find in the market.

We liked every LG set we reviewed last year. Moreover, this TV features LG's ThinQ AI, which is LG's built-in voice assistant that lets you control basic functions and search for content via voice commands. We also like that this TV supports multiple HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

By comparison, Amazon is selling this same TV for $1,199, whereas Walmart has it for $1,249. Neither retailer bundles a gift card with their deal.