Best iPhone 5 Wallet Cases

Most people want their phone and wallet with them at all times. But isn’t it always better to travel with less than with more? What if you could combine your phone and wallet? There are many case options available on the market. However, not all are created equal. To help you pick the right one, we dug through the pile and picked our favorite iPhone 5s wallet cases.

Col. Littleton No. 50

The best wallet cases are made of high-quality material and are fully functional. Col. Littleton's No. 50 Wallet features a good combination of these two elements. Made with dry-milled brown American steer hide, the No. 50 is 100 percent American-made. The design and feel give the wallet a rustic, country style. Its edge-stitched sides reinforce the phone, keeping it safe from bumps and bruises. The No. 50 also comes with two additional pockets for storing bills and cards.

Case-Mate Wallet Folio

If you're looking for a more sophisticated look, the Case-Mate Wallet Folio may appeal to you. The Wallet Folio Case is made from handcrafted leather and has a sleek and professional look. Because black goes with everything, this wallet will go anywhere with class, all while holding your phone, bills and a couple of credit cards.

Otterbox Commuter Series Wallet Case

Some people want a wallet that will both ferociously protect their tech and provide reliable storage for valuables. Otterbox's Commuter Series Wallet Case provides both of those things. The case uses multiple layers of plastic to minimize shock damage. It has a sliding wallet drawer that can hold up to three cards and one bill, and clicks to let you know it's locked. The case uses port covers to protect your iPhone's ports from debris.

Sena Cases Burnished Wallet

Many people prefer their smartphones to a book these days. Sena Cases' Burnished Wallet case can make your smartphone look like a book. The Burnished Wallet uses veg-tanned, burnished leather to achieve a fresh and crisp booklike look. The interior's striped microfiber protects the phone from scratches and shake-ups. The wallet comes with two card slots and a bill sleeve.

DodoCase Durables Wallet

The DodoCase Durables Wallet reflects the functionality of its name. The wallet uses three layers of leather to maximize durability and minimize device damage. It also has two pockets for storing cash and cards. The case's mix of a waxed canvas exterior with a colorful cotton twill center pocket and exterior of mahogany leather lend it a hipster-esque look.

Push Case

Originally funded on Kickstarter, the Push Case is a minimalist wallet that can hold your secrets for you. At first glance, the case seems dull. But the indentation on the top half of the case hides a surreptitious button: It opens up a "secret slot," where cash, cards and an ID can go. The Push Case comes in black, blue, pink, red, white and yellow.

Speck Smartflex Card Case

Some cases are built for style, others are built for protection. The Smartflex is built for the latter. The Speck Smartflex Case uses raised bezel and rubberized plastic to create an shock-absorbing case that can take on anything. The Smartflex has passed military-grade drop testing, and exceeded MIL-STD-810G standards. The case also features a card release slot, where users can store their ID or cards.

Speck Products SmartFlex Card Case for iPhone 5 View Deal

Incipio Highland

The Incipio Highland mixes a sleek brushed aluminum back with a leather front cover and microfiber interior to create a case that will keep your phone safe and stylish. A small slot keeps a credit card or an ID protected. The case's contrasting color palettes create a unique metal palette that will appeal to technically minded people. Its kickstand also comes in handy for streaming media hands-free.

PureGear HIP Case+

The HIP Case+ is a low-profile protective case that uses a durable holster to store your phone. The case is made of rubberized plastic, which should minimize damage if you were to drop your phone. The black coloring is simple yet reflects the original iPhone design. The holster can clip onto your pocket or belt, and will store credit cards and IDs for easy access.

Beamhaus Billfold

Most leather wallet cases are made of acceptable quality leather. However, the creators of the Beamhaus Billfold sought out the best. By using some of the highest-quality American leather, Griffin has created a wallet that is visually timeless and that will stand up to wear and tear. It also has three compartments for storing cash and cards, and a suede lining for holding your phone.

Christopher Hutton is an editorial intern for Tom's Guide. Contact him at chutton@tomsguide.com. Follow him @chris_journo and on Google+. Follow us @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.