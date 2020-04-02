Best iPhone deals in April 2020

The best iPhone deals of April are yet to come amidst iPhone 9 price and release date whispers. So if you're due for an iPhone upgrade and don't want to pay a small fortune for your new Apple phone, you've come to the right place.

Let's face it, Apple products are expensive. The good news is that although iPhones are notorious for having a high sticker price, finding the best iPhone deals is a lot easier these days.

Top wireless carriers in the U.S. like AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon offer excellent iPhone deals on any given day of the week. In some instances, you can get a free iPhone when you switch carriers or open a new line.

From the budget-friendly iPhone XR to the current iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max Apple phone flagships— we're rounding up the best iPhone deals available right now.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11: up to $550 in credits w/ Unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon has a massive sale on iPhones right now. Buy any two iPhones (from iPhone XS to iPhone 11 Pro Max) with monthly device payments, open a new Unlimited plan, and get $550 credited to your account over the span of 24 months. View Deal

iPhone 11/iPhone 11 Pro: up to $1,200 off w/ eligible AT&T trade-in @ Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save up to $1,200 off the iPhone 11/Pro/Pro Max when you trade in an eligible iPhone. You must activate your new iPhone on an AT&T unlimited plan to get this deal. View Deal

iPhone 11: free iPhone 11 @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering to cover the cost of the $699 iPhone 11 when you open a new line of data and trade-in your current iPhone. (You'll need an iPhone 7 or later; the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus will get you a $500 discount on trade in.) You'll receive credit for the iPhone 11 spread out over 24 months. If you'd prefer an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, T-Mobile will give you $700 in credit when you switch and trade in an eligible iPhone.View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro: up to $700 off in bill credits w/ trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T is offering $700 in bill credits spread out over 30 months when you buy an iPhone 11 Pro and trade in a qualifying phone. You're required to port-in your current phone number and open a new line of data under AT&T's unlimited plan. Alternatively, you can get $500 in bill credits when you add a line without porting in a number. View Deal

iPhone 11: lease for $0 /mo, w/ trade-in @ Sprint

Sprint has deal that lets you lease the iPhone 11 for $0 a month a qualified trade-in device under Sprint's 18-month Sprint Flex plan. Alternatively, you can lease the iPhone for $29.17/mo. for 18 months when you open a new line. View Deal

iPhone XS

iPhone XS (64GB): lease for $10/mo w/ trade-in @ AT&T

For a limited time, you can lease the Apple iPhone XS for $10 a month from AT&T. You must lease the phone under a qualifying monthly plan on an unlimited plan and trade-in an eligible device. View Deal

iPhone XS: $550 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

At Verizon, buy a new iPhone XS or XS Max and get up to $550 off with an eligible trade-in. (Trade-in phones include everything from the iPhone 6 to the Galaxy Note 4). New customers get an additional $150 Verizon gift card via coupon,"APRIL150". View Deal

iPhone XS: free when you switch and trade-in @ T-Mobile

Switch to T-Mobile and get a free iPhone XS when you trade in an eligible iPhone. Alternatively, you can lease the device for $29.17 per month for 24-months with no money down. View Deal

iPhone XR

iPhone XR: was $599 now $499 @ Boost Mobile

Boost has discounts on many iPhone models, knocking $100 off the cost of everything from the iPhone 11 to the iPhone 8. But the iPhone XR is a pretty compelling buy at Boost, since this discount lets you get a new 6.1-inch iPhone for less than $500.View Deal