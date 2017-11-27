Buy One, Get One Free iPhone 8 on AT&T, and Other iPhone Deals

The iPhone X may be stealing the headlines, but bargain hunters who don't feel like dropping $699+ on Apple's new toys know that most of the best deals out of Cupertino right know are for the previous-gen iPhones, such as the recently-released iPhone 8, which AT&T is already offering an epic Buy One Get One (BOGO) deal on.

AT&T

The most surprising deal of the season is AT&T's Buy One Get One deal on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, when both handsets are purchased on the telecom's Next or Next Every Year monthly payment program. Checking out the fine print, we see that AT&T's offering a 64GB iPhone 8's worth of credits ($700 in total) when two iPhone 8 handsets are purchased on the same account. There's one other caveat: this deal also requires that a new line be set up with AT&T. If you don't need that new line, know it isn't free, and in fact will cost $20 per month (for 30 months), which is $600, a significant portion of the credit's in AT&T's deal.

At the moment, AT&T customers can purchase an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus at list price via their carrier. Divided into monthly installments, that means you'll pay $18.34/month for the iPhone 7 or $22.34/month for the iPhone 7 Plus. The iPhone SE is also selling at list price ($349.99 or $11.67/month). Other options, such as the iPhone 6s, aren't worth it because AT&T is selling the iPhone 6s for $549.99, which is the same price as a new iPhone 7.

Sprint

Sprint customers won't find too many savings on Apple's previous-gen phones at the moment. For instance, the iPhone 7 costs $549.99 or $22.92/month, whereas the iPhone 7 Plus costs $669.99 outright or $27.92/month. Meanwhile, the iPhone SE is selling for $14.59/month or $349.99 upfront, which is also list price for that phone.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is kicking off Black Friday with a BOGO sale on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. Starting November 17, buy an iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, or iPhone 8 and you'll get a second one for free. Purchase the iPhone 8 Plus, and you can get a second iPhone 8 Plus for just $99.99. It's the best iPhone 8 deal we've seen to date. The deal is open for new and existing customers.

Verizon

Excluding its trade-in offers, the red network isn't offering much in terms of iPhone deals. All current models are selling at list price. However, you can currently get $200 off any iPad with the purchase of an iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus.

Best Buy



Best Buy is currently offering iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals for AT&T and Sprint. For AT&T, the retailer is offering a BOGO sale, whereas for Sprint it's taking $200 off your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus order. The iPhone SE for Sprint is also $12.91 per month for a total of $309.84.

If you don't mind leaving the big carriers, Walmart has the Straight Talk iPhone SE for $129, which is the cheapest price we've seen to date for Apple's budget iPhone.

Stay tuned, readers: we will continue to update this story as more deals become available.