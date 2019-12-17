Best iOS games 2020

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: HQ) Best iOS Trivia Game: HQ Trivia (Free) The hosts may change but HQ Trivia continues to serve up live daily trivia contests, usually held at 9 p.m. ET. (Weekdays sometimes feature bonus games.) The icing on the cake? Players stand a chance to win a slice of a cash prize. The main game is made up of 12 multiple choice trivia questions, with players getting 10 seconds to answer each one. Get all of them right, and you get a claim on the jackpot paid out to PayPal. The format has proven so popular, HQ has launched sport- and word-themed spinoffs, playable through the same free app.

Image 2 of 14 Trivia Crack 2 (Free) Trivia Crack returns with a new and improved version that does more than just add a fresh coat of paint. Trivia Crack 2 inlcudes new game modes such as a head-to-head time attack mode called Tower Challenge as well as daily challenges and tasks — all of which you can play against your Facebook friends or random opponents. The Classic mode that Trivia Crack is built on is still here, as players compete to collect characters themed around trivia categories, and this version has added more characters to collect depending on the question themes. The advertising does come on a bit strong in Trivia Crack 2, though a VIP subscription removes ads and provides a number of in-game perks such as endless lives, special packs and discounts.

Image 3 of 14 Jeopardy World Tour (Free) Jeopardy World Tour is the latest mobile version of the classic trivia game show, with players going up against each other in head-to-head matches or enjoying solo play when they’re offline. Questions come in a multiple choice format, from a broad variety of categories and difficulty levels. Players can use different power-ups to help them out in each round, such as removing false answers or increasing the time allotted to answer a question. You can challenge friends to matches, play against strangers online, and climb your way up Jeopardy's online leader boards. The game also lets you fire off a few rounds of trivia questions, depending on how competitive you're feeling.

Image 4 of 14 Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (Free) Who Wants To Be A Millionaire goes mobile with this iOS app that translates the game show experience to the touch screen. This app puts a pair of players through a battery of trivia questions of increasing difficulty, with help from classic lifelines such as 50:50, Ask The Audience, and Ask An Expert. You're playing for points and leaderboard spots rather than PayPal cashouts, but it's still a fun trivia experience that you can play in short bursts.

Image 5 of 14 QuizUp (Free) A wildly popular iOS trivia game, QuizUp features a sharp, polished interface, a wide variety of trivia question categories and a diverse following of gamers to play against worldwide. Simply choose a category you want to compete in, and the app quickly matches you up against an opponent. Rounds are a fast and furious affair, with players scored according to how quickly they can answer a series of multiple choice questions. In addition to the slick presentation and question variety, QuizUp has a strong social element, allowing you to play against friends, chat with other players, and discuss questions and categories.

Image 6 of 14 Trivia Crack Kingdoms (Free) Trivia Crack Kingdoms gives the Trivia Crack formula a more focused approach by allowing players to subscribe to specific categories (“channels”) of trivia questions to follow, and then engaging in asynchronous head-to-head trivia battles against your Facebook friends or random opponents. Players can choose to engage in focused single-channel games or multi channel trivia matches. The asynchronous design allows you to have multiple games up while you wait for other players to take their turns.

Image 7 of 14 Fleetwit (Free) Maybe you'd like to put your money where your mouth is, when it comes to trivia. Fleetwit features live real-time "brain races" where participants try to solve puzzles and answer trivia questions correctly and as quickly as possible. There are a variety of races that you can participate in for free, but users can also buy credits (or earn them through in-app actions) to participate in higher-tier brain races with winners scoring prizes like cash or gift certificates. And an update to the game now lets you challenge others — including celebrities — to a battle of wits.

Image 8 of 14 Newsmeister (Free) A trivia game with a difference, Newsmeister challenges your knowledge of current events, pulling its trivia questions from the latest developments in business, politics, tech, science, and literature. Questions appear in the multiple-choice format. If you get an incorrect answer, the app not only tells you the right choice, but also includes a link to the relevant story related to the question.

Image 9 of 14 Psych! Outwit Your Friends (Free) What do you call a group of zebras? What in the world is a mumpsimus? Inspired by party games like Balderdash, Psych has you cooking up the zaniest but most plausible answers to these questions to fool your friends and score points. Each player secretly submits a funny but plausible answer, and once collected, the submissions (and the correct answer) are displayed on the screen, and players try to figure out which one is the correct one. If somebody chooses your submission, then you score a point. Guess the right answer, and you score a point as well. In-app purchases unlock additional themed trivia question packs or remove ads.

Image 10 of 14 SongPop 2 (Free) SongPop receives a major update with SongPop 2, taking the original’s “name that tune” head-to-head quizzes and adding more gameplay modes, such as a Party Mode of daily tournaments and a practice mode. SongPop 2 features a vast library of playlists to test yourself against, based on genre and era, from Classic Rock and Country to music from the ‘60s, ‘70s or even the present day. Players earn coins during matches, which are used to unlock more playlists for head-to-head challenges. Impatient players can also use real cash to purchase more playlists.

Image 11 of 14 Rock On (Free) Where SongPop is squarely a multiplayer game, Rock On is built as a solo-play experience, with players exploring the history of rock and roll, identifying songs and artists in a variety of themed game modes. Running the full gamut of Classic Rock and its offshoots such as Heavy Metal, Punk Rock, Pop Rock, the app features more than 3,000 songs to work with. The app is free to play and runs with a system of lives, with players able to gain more by watching video ads or via in-app purchases.

Image 12 of 14 PopcornTrivia (Free) Fancy yourself a movie maven? Test your wits in PopcornTrivia, a free-to-play movie trivia game. The app comes with trivia questions for a wide variety of movies and genres, with answers earning you popcorn that you can use to customize your avatar or on premium question packs for popular TV series. The app comes with single-player and multiplayer modes, as well as leader boards and a stat tracker.

Image 13 of 14 Trivia 360 (Free) Trivia 360 offers thousands of trivia questions in a variety of categories to keep things fresh, without distracting you with too many frills. Questions can come in different forms, too, including multiple choice, true or false, and more. You can even submit questions or rate the ones in the game. Be prepared for some aggressive advertising at the end of rounds, but you can remove that via an in-app purchase.