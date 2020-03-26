Best Hulu movies and TV shows in April 2020

Looking for the best Hulu movies and TV shows to watch this month? They represent the wide range of Hulu's library and original content, from award-winning dramas to trashy reality TV pleasures to quirky comedies.

Hulu has evolved into a comprehensive streaming service that offers high-concept original series, recent hit movies and complete runs of popular TV shows. Better still, there's something for everyone.

And in March 2020, the service debuted FX on Hulu, which houses FX library shows (like Justified, The Shield and Terriers) as well as next-day episodes of current FX series (including American Horror Story and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia). FX on Hulu will also have original series that are exclusive to Hulu subscribers (meaning, they won't air on FX).

Tom's Guide has compiled a list of our the best Hulu movies and shows to help you find something good to watch. We've also highlighted some programming that's new for this month, as well as some that's about to leave the service. Movies and TV don't stick around on Hulu forever, so watch your favorites while you can.

New on Hulu This Month

Parasite (movie)

The surprise Best Picture Oscar winner — to everyone's delight — comes from genius Korean director Bong Joon-Ho (now an Oscar winner himself). The film defies categorization; it's a mix of thriller, horror, comedy and melodrama. It is a taut, intricately-plotted tale full of twists and turns, and on top of that, is an affecting allegory about the rich and the poor and how we're all connected as human beings in the end. Parasite's excellent cast didn't get the Oscar love they should've but they did get both a standing ovation and the Best Ensemble prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The appreciation for this movie runs wide and deep, and if you haven't seen it yet, now's your chance to join the fan club.

Mrs. America (original limited series)

Part of FX on Hulu's exclusive original programming, Mrs. America is a star-studded, nine-episode miniseries about the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the '70s changed the political landscape forever. Cate Blanchett plays the conservative Phyllis Schlafly, who leads a backlash against the amendment. Rose Byrne is iconic feminist Gloria Steinem, Uzo Aduba is Shirley Chisholm (the first black woman elected to Congress) and Tracey Ullman is writer Betty Friedan. Also appearing are Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale, Elizabeth Banks, John Slattery and James Marsden. Seriously, who isn't in this project?

Leaving Hulu this month

These great titles are expiring on Hulu in April 2020 so be sure to check them out before they're gone.

28 Days Later - April 30

My Best Friend's Wedding - April 30

National Lampoon's Vacation - April 30

Best Hulu movies

Booksmart (2019)

Olivia Wilde's coming-of-age comedy is as funny as it is whip-smart. And it's got a ton of heart. Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever star as two high school seniors on the cusp of graduating. The best friends decide to let loose for one night and attend a big party with their classmates, but things go comically awry and many hijinks ensue.

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Sorry to Bother You has a solid premise: Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) works as a telemarketer for a company called RegalView. The only trouble is that he can't make any sales — until he discovers that he can use a "white voice" (David Cross, of course) to engender trust in his middle-class customers. But as the movie progresses, it turns out that RegalView is in bed with some very, very weird companies. From there, Green enters a world of drugs, genetic engineering and voluntary-ish indentured servitude, and even the best-laid plans to get the world back to normal might not go far enough. Watch now

Big Fish (2003)

Tim Burton's finest film is — surprisingly — not a kid-friendly horror romp or a love letter to schlocky B-movies. Instead, it's an adaptation of Big Fish: a novel by Daniel Wallace. In the film, Will Bloom (Billy Crudup) is a journalist who visits his cancer-stricken father, Edward (Albert Finney). Edward (also played by Ewan McGregor during flashbacks) tells Will the fantastical story of his life, from his childhood run-in with a witch, to his apprenticeship in a traveling circus, to his catching a catfish of mythic proportions. But Edward's stories start to grate on Will, particularly since Edward refuses to come to grips with his disease. Part upbeat fairytale, part serious father/son drama and all heart, Big Fish is a culmination of everything we love about Burton's offbeat-but-affecting sensibilities. Watch now

Best Hulu TV shows

Little Fires Everywhere (2020-Present)

Powerhouse actresses Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington team up for this limited series adaptation of Celeste Ng's bestselling novel, which follows two families with very different backgrounds. Elena Richardson (Witherspoon) is a rich suburban mom with a picture-perfect family. She upends all of their lives by offering the mysterious new woman in town, Mia (Washington), a job as a maid after seeing that Mia and her daughter seem to be living out of a car. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

The Handmaid's Tale (2017-Present)

Based on Margaret Atwood's science-fiction novel of the same name, The Handmaid's Tale gives voice to fears felt by women all over the Western world. The show envisions a future in which the United States has become a patriarchal theocracy, and most women have lost the ability to bear children. Fertile "handmaids" are forced to birth babies for wealthy couples. Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is one such handmaid, who eventually finds small ways to rebel against her position, even though she risks her life by doing so. The TV series has now gone past where the book ended, for readers who were curious about what happens next.

Castle Rock (2018-Present)

Stephen King adaptations are a dime a dozen, but completely original tales using King's mythos as a springboard? Those are a little rarer. Castle Rock is a love letter to King's connected universe of stories, as well as a thoroughly decent horror yarn in its own right. The series takes place in the town of Castle Rock, Maine, which featured prominently in works like The Dead Zone, Cujo and The Body. André Holland plays Henry Matthew Deaver: an attorney called back to his hometown of Castle Rock under mysterious circumstances. Murders and supernatural thrills ensue, with a story that touches on other dimensions and intersecting realities.

Rick and Morty (2013-Present)

Part sci-fi romp, part family drama and part Lovecraftian horror, Rick and Morty isn't quite like anything else on TV. This animated comedy follows Rick, a dimension-hopping mad scientist, and Morty, his dimwitted teenage grandson, as they get themselves into trouble all around the multiverse. With joke-a-minute pacing and lots of colorful aliens to see, Rick and Morty is easy to sit down and binge. But when the three-dimensional characters start grappling with issues like mortality, individuality and existential freedom, it can get surprisingly deep, too. Few shows pull off the balance between the sublime and the ridiculous so well, all while exploring big ideas.

PEN15 (2019-Present)

This is a contender for weirdest comedy on television. PEN15 will make you laugh, cry and cringe as it takes you back to the messy, awkward days of teenagerhood. Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle play 13-year-old versions of themselves in the year 2000, navigating bad haircuts, unrequited crushes, hallway bullies and the neverending quest to be cool. The show sends up the juvenile humor and dumb references of kids that age (the title itself is a joke spelling of penis), and deftly balances the stew of emotions that every teen experiences.

Seinfeld (1989-1998)

Seinfeld may be a show about nothing, but nothing is a surprisingly rich topic to plumb. Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) and his clueless friends Kramer (Michael Richards), George (Jason Alexander) and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) are four average thirty-somethings in New York City, who act on every stupid desire they experience, and never have to grapple with the consequences of their actions. Along the way, they face down a Soup Nazi, get lost in a parking garage, pretend to be wealthy industrialists and celebrate the made-up holiday Festivus. If you've ever had a bad idea, Jerry and the gang have probably tried to make it a reality.