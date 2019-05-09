It's supposed to be the year of the foldable phone, but the Galaxy Fold has been delayed. Samsung made the decision following reports of broken Galaxy Fold screens. The company has not yet announced a new release date, though a company spokesman says that Samsung plans to announce a new release date "in the coming weeks."



Once it goes back on sale, you'll be able to purchased the Galaxy Fold from Samsung, AT&T, T-Mobile and Best Buy.



As you'll see in our Galaxy Fold review, it expands from a pocket-friendly 4.6-inch mobile to an expansive 7.3-inch tablet. It's powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor — the same one found inside its current Galaxy S10 flagships — and sports 12GB of RAM and three rear cameras. The phone will set you back $1,979.99.

If you've already pre-ordered the device, be aware that Samsung is requiring to confirm you still want the phone by May 31. Otherwise, the company will cancel your order.

Should Samsung fix the problems with the Fold's display — and the company says it's found a solution — the Fold promises to be a powerful smartphone with an equally shocking price tag. But like most tech devices, the Galaxy Fold will succumb to price cuts. Already there are a few bundle deals you can take advantage of.



Below we're rounding up the best Galaxy Fold deals to help you get Samsung's latest phone without having to pay full price.

T-Mobile

The Un-Carrier Network is offering a few freebies with the Galaxy Fold. T-Mobile is throwing in a a subscription to MLB.tv, a free carbon fiber case, and free Wireless Galaxy Buds. The buds alone cost $129.99, which makes this the best Galaxy Fold deal of the moment. Trade in your old phone and you can get up to $650 back. Here's the catch. T-Mobile isn't doing pre-orders. Instead, sales will begin April 25 online or April 26 in-store.





Best Buy

While not as tempting as T-Mobile's offer, Best Buy is taking pre-orders of the Galaxy Fold and throwing in a free 3-month subscription to SiriusXM. The phone is available in Space Silver or Cosmos Black. Best Buy is only selling the AT&T model, but considering AT&T isn't offering any freebies at all — Best Buy might be your best bet.





AT&T

As one of Samsung's exclusive partners, AT&T is offering the Galaxy Fold for $66/month on a 30-month AT&T Next installment plan. After you've paid 80% of the phone's price, you can trade-in for a new device. Alternatively, you can opt for AT&T Next Every Year for $82.50/month on a 24-month installment plan or purchase the phone outright for $1,979.99. (It's available in Cosmos Black or Space Silver). AT&T has no deals to speak of at the moment, but if you own your current phone, you can get up to $200 off the cost of your new Galaxy Fold with trade-in.



