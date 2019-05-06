The best Android games

Image 1 of 15 Asphalt 9: Legends Prepare to be wowed by Gameloft’s Asphalt 9: Legends, with the latest edition of the racing series focusing on blazing fast hypercars from prestigious manufacturers like Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini and W Motors. The game lets you make each car your own with customizations that can include materials, colors, and rims. You can then take it out for a spin in a career mode featuring more than 60 seasons and 800 events, as well as in online multiplayer. Asphalt’s focus is squarely on arcade fun rather than realism, with nitro pulse speed boosts and 360-degree knockout spins, combined with slick, hyper-detailed cars and console-quality visual effects.

Image 2 of 15 (Image credit: WePlay Media) Moto GP Racing '19 MotoGP Racing ‘19 is a free-to-play racer for motorbike fans. You’ll zoom through real-world race courses on top of some of the fastest racing bikes in the world. The game requires split-second timing on the brakes and throttle if you want to blitz past the opposition. Use your winnings to boost your bike’s performance in the field or even unlock your favorite racers.

Image 3 of 15 Absolute Drift Absolute Drift brings sleek, top-down drifting action to Android devices. Players engage in a variety of drifting and gymkhana-style challenges, as they slip and slide through more than 30 different courses and three game modes. You can choose drifting and gymkhana courses or simply explore the maps in a free roaming mode, collecting and customizing six different cars, each with their own handling characteristics. In addition, payers can view their local replays, drive against ghost cars, and participate in custom events, Drift Line Challenges, and Midnight Events that will challenge their mastery of both car and course.

Image 4 of 15 Asphalt Xtreme Asphalt Xtreme takes the action off the road, with players racing through canyons and dunes in a variety of game modes. Players will be able to go behind the wheel of a variety of vehicle classes, from dune buggies to pickups and monster trucks, with licensed automobiles from big names like Jeep, Ford, and Dodge. In addition to the five game modes and hundreds of career events and challenges, Asphalt Xtreme also features live multiplayer with up to eight players going head to head on the track.

Image 5 of 15 Real Racing 3 Maybe it’s showing its age a little bit, but Real Racing 3 remains an excellent free-to-play driving sim that lets you take the wheel of a host of real-world cars as you drive around gorgeously rendered real-world racetracks. Numerous game modes — including time trials, standard races and the Time Shift multiplayer mode — offer varied challenges to players, with updates continuously adding new content such as new cars and racing events.

Image 6 of 15 Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 takes a strategic view on racing, putting you in charge of a team of supercars, drivers, and even engineering, R&D, marketing and logistics. As team manager in Motorsport Manager 3, it's up to you to choose the right drivers, negotiate contracts, and invest in research and development to improve your machines; you also decide on the perfect race tactics and pit stop strategy, all conveyed on a sleek race view interface that gives you a great view of the action. MM3 brings a ton of new features, including GT and Endurance racing, the ability to vote on rules changes, invitational tourneys, and dynamic AI teams whose fortunes rise and fall as the game progresses.

Image 7 of 15 (Image credit: Hutch Games) F1 Manager If you’re looking for some of the same race management action without dropping money up front, you can also check out F1 Manager, the sport’s officially licensed free to play race management game. F1 manager melds some light race tactics with a gacha element, as players collect drivers and parts, configure their cars and then send them careening down the track, deciding on big picture decisions like whether to drive aggressively or conservatively (affecting tire wear and fuel use) as well as pit stop strategy. That said, expect the usual F2P mechanics such as loot box draws and unlock timers.

Image 8 of 15 Need for Speed: No Limits Need For Speed: No Limits is a free racing game that delivers short but intense races as you blast through an underground street racing circuit. Drifting, drafting and smart use of nitro are necessary to win, with victories earning you parts to modify your cars or blueprints that unlock new machines. Being free to play, NFS: No Limits features a variety of in-game and premium currency systems, as well as a fuel system, though daily challenges allow players to earn premium currency without resorting to in-app purchases.

Image 9 of 15 Riptide GP Renegade Take to the waves in Riptide GP: Renegade, the latest installment of Vector Unit's Riptide science fiction jetski racers. This game features a single-player career mode as well as online and local multiplayer races. As a disgraced racer, you must make a name for yourself in the illicit racing circuit while slowly climbing your way back up to the top. Riptide's stunts mechanic encourages players to take risks on big jumps to build up a turbo gauge, and players can collect a variety of different racing craft and unlock new skills, stunts and character models.

Image 10 of 15 CSR Racing 2 CSR Racing 2 combines some really sweet graphics with some neat urban drag racing gameplay. As players are competing in flat-out drag races, you don't steer, so the game is won by precise starts, perfectly timed gear-shifts, and meticulously tricked-out cars. What could just be a drab series of taps is paired with slick graphics that show off the high-performance cars and environments. Players can work through a single-player campaign, as well as head-to-head online multiplayer battles against other players. It's not just about the street race though: players can also go all out with car customizations, tweaking the paint job, rims, interior trim and technical elements such as gear ratios and tire pressure.

Image 11 of 15 Asphalt Street Storm Racing Asphalt Street Storm Racing is the latest entry in Gameloft's mobile driving series, with this version taking on the urban drag racing genre. Players engage in quarter-mile drag races from behind the wheel of a variety of vehicles, including everything from classic muscle machines to sleek supercars. Automakers like Ferrari, Ford and Chevrolet supply the designs. In addition to the single player mode, you can participate in live multiplayer races with up to four other people.



Image 12 of 15 Traffic Rider For a more arcade take on motorcycle driving, check out Traffic Rider, a first-person motorcycle game that has you bobbing and weaving through congested traffic. Traffic Rider is all about hair-raising near-misses, with players scoring extra points or bonus time for dodging past cars and trucks, with bigger bonuses for dodging oncoming traffic. Points earned can be spent to upgrade your ride or purchase newer motorbikes. A career mode lets you play through a variety of missions and challenges, while Endless, Time Trial, and Free Ride mode offer different ways to play.

Image 13 of 15 Unpossible Unpossible is a stylish infinite driver that takes you to a neon-lit scifi cityscape where you hurtle down a circular rail while spinning around and dodging obstacles in an attempt to last as long as possible. The Simplicity game mode gives you an easy introduction, but increasingly difficult Futile and Ultra modes offer significantly more challenging, downright “masocore” experiences.



Image 14 of 15 Horizon Chase World Tour Taking inspiration from coin-op and console racing games like Rush and Out Run but with a modern mobile sheen, Horizon Chase World Tour takes you on a third-person perspective arcade race through racetracks around the world as you jockey for pole position. The game features 73 different tracks to race through, across 32 different cities, with 16 upgradeable race cars to collect.

