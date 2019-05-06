The best Android games

Image 1 of 14 World Series of Poker An officially licensed app from the professional tournament for high-level poker players, World Series of Poker (WSOP) focuses on bringing the cutting edge competition right to your phone. You can play with friends or with online opponents to hone your skills and get on the world leaderboard. The game aims to make you a better poker player, and the extensive statitstic tracking will help you improve your poker game. If you're feeling all pokered out, you can take a break by playing the virtual slot machine and get chips to fuel your next poker campaign. If your goal is to be a Las Vegas pro, this is the app for you.

Image 2 of 14 Zynga Poker - Texas Hold 'Em Zynga Poker boasts being "Officially certified to play like a real Vegas experience," and the only way to make this more authentic is if you play it in a smoky room with complimentary drinks at your side. Four different modes — hold’em, sit n go, jump and shootout — and either casual pick-up games or competitive online leagues let you enjoy the game at your pace and in your style. It's very generous with chips, so even if you tilt and lose all your fake money, you can go back the next day and try again.

Image 3 of 14 Hot Shot Casino Slots Hot Shot Casino Slots offers up a variety of themed one-armed bandits that will take your virtual money while giving you the potential rush of winning the jackpot. HD graphics bring real life slot machines that can be found in actual casinos to your phone in stunning quality. All the flash and excitement of slots is in here, including the progressive jackpot that lets you live the dream. Bonus: Monopoly-, Dean Martin-, and Kiss-themed machines, among others, cater to a variety of tastes and fandoms. Get this on your phone and you'll always have slots in your pocket!

Image 4 of 14 City of Games - Baccarat Be like James Bond in this glamorous take on baccarat, the gentleman's card game. With the look and feel of an elegant Macau casino (complete with the option to play in English, Cantonese or Mandarin), City of Games - Baccarat aims for a very modern Casino Royale experience, Vesper Lynd not included. There's even touchscreen card "squeezing" to make the game play even more tactile. Overall, it’s a sophisticated experience and definitely not for kids. If you think that poker is for cowboys and you're looking for a classier game, this one’s for you.

Image 5 of 14 Roulette Royale Roulette Royale aims to give you the Monte Carlo experience, letting you choose between American or European roulette and their corresponding rule systems. Spin the wheel and earn your fortune, which you can then spend in-game on things as diverse as virtual jewelry, mansions, and even a private island. Play against online or virtual opponents, and check the stats to see how the numbers are coming up. If you want to feel like a jaded jetsetter trying to come up with the "best" strategy on roulette, try this app.

Image 6 of 14 Craps - Casino Style The casino experience wouldn't be complete without at least one roll of the dice, and Craps - Casino Style gives you exactly what's advertised in the title. With a table that claims to be based on an authentic Las Vegas design, and promising truly random dice, you’ll get a fair game that lets nothing but luck decide your winnings. Learn all the fascinating lingo of craps players in the tutorial, which teaches you how betting and rolling works in craps. Roll the dice and get baby a new pair of shoes.

Image 7 of 14 Blackjack 21 A free, multiplayer blackjack game that focuses on the social aspects of the most popular casino game in the world, BlackJack 21 offers multiple blackjack variants, tournaments and an independent card shuffler to guarantee fair games. The app will appeal to both competitive card counters and for casual players who want to mingle online. Get on the worldwide leaderboard to show everyone you're the best, or customize your avatar with costumes, outfits, and hairstyles while buying gifts for your newfound online friends with your virtual winnings.

Image 8 of 14 Texas Holdem Poker Online Poker is a cowboy's game, and Texas Holdem Poker goes all-in on that theme. With a loose story mode built on the premise of "winning" the state of Texas as you play your way through 19 cities, Texas Holdem focuses on the single-player experience. A handy tutorial makes this friendly for beginners to help improve your hold ‘em game. The cartoony graphics give the game a whimsical feel that makes this a lighter take on the often serious game of poker.

Image 9 of 14 Roulette Live Roulette Live is another multiplayer-focused game, letting you play against online or AI opponents on the spinning wheel. You can go and pick one of the preset betting strategies to make gameplay as easy as a push of the button, but be warned that it's still your luck that decides the outcome. There's also a win chance meter, which shows you the probabilities of each bet to make learning the different betting styles easier. To emphasize the social aspects of this app, your avatar can be customized with a variety of outfits and costumes, and you can purchase gifts to give to other players.

Image 10 of 14 Blackjack A single-player game that's more focused on heads-up play in which you take on the dealer, Blackjack cuts out the bells and whistles and focuses on strategy. The game's goal is to ultimately make the user a better blackjack player, so you can easily get more chips if you go bankrupt. You can also ask the dealer for hints, and you’re encouraged to count cards when the deck is shuffled. This doesn't aim to replicate the Vegas experience, but instead arm you for your next visit to Sin City.

Image 11 of 14 Jackpot Party Casino Slots 777 You can never have too many slot machines in a casino, and Jackpot Party Casino brings even more campy themed machines to your phone. Monopoly, Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal, and Alien Cows are just some of the more than 70 different offbeat themed machines that can be found in this app. Surprisingly, these are all based on real world machines too. There's even the famous progressive jackpots that make the big wins even bigger, just to keep the slot madness going. And to encourage you to play with friends, you can send virtual cash and gifts to your friends playing the app.

Image 12 of 14 25-in-1 Casino & Sportsbook For those who want variety, 25-in-1 Casino & Sportsbook boasts 25 different games of luck where you can bet your virtual bank account. Seven different slot machines, eight different styles of poker, five ways to play blackjack and the chance to play baccarat, craps, keno, roulette distinguish this app; you can even bet in a virtual sportsbooks, making this probably the closest you can get to having a casino inside your phone. A minimalist design unites all the games (except for the slot machines, which are appropriately trashy) to add to the app’s look-and-feel.

Image 13 of 14 DoubleU Casino DoubleU Casino is a chintzy and colorful app that has the feel of a family-friendly casino vacation. Offering 50-plus slot machines and three video poker games, this app will bring a smile to your face. New machines are added with updates, guaranteeing you'll never get bored of the same old one-armed bandits taking away your virtual money. For hardcore slot machine fans, each machine in the app has its own jackpot.