The best Android games

Madden NFL Mobile Football The 2019 NFL season may be in the history books, but you can relive the magic during the long offseason with Madden NFL Mobile Football, a nice return to form for EA's long-running franchise. Long-time players will appreciate the return to Seasons mode that puts you in control of both the actions on the field and the front office machinations to build the perfect team. Other modes include Madden Masters cards, which pit you against the stars of today and the past in a series of challenges. A new Co-Op Assist feature lets you seek out the help of friends in completing objectives or acquiring players.

R.B.I. Baseball 19 R.B.I. Baseball 19 got its usual update for the 2019 baseball season — you get updated player models along with 2019 uniforms and tweaks to animations and ball physics aimed at giving you a more genuine experience. But this season's version also introduces a Franchise Mode that lets you manage your favorite team across multiple seasons. An all-new Legends team can play in Exhibition Mode, and the game boasts more than 165 all-time greats. With the 2020 season imminent, expect a new version soon.

Rowdy Wrestling Rowdy Wrestling takes the already zany world of pro wrestling and manages to make the whole thing wackier by distilling things down into a fast-playing battle of weird physics. You'll swing your wrestler's arms around to strike, engage in barely controlled drop kicks, and toss other wrestlers out of the ring in a Royal Rumble-style free-for=all. You can duke it out in rumble matches, as well as career and endless mode, earning points that you can use to unlock new wrestlers, many of who are dead ringers for iconic pro wrestling giants.

NBA 2K20 NBA 2K20 has its share of critics, but different game modes in this updated version for the current season keep things fresh. The Run the Streets mode lets you compete in 3-on-3 streetball competitions while NBA Stories returns in this year's edition with five new stories you can play through. You can also create a player through the MyCareer mode and guide them from college to a (hopefully) Hall-of-Fame career. NBA 2K20 tries to make it easier to find opponents in multiplayer mode, and you can continue to assume the role of GM as you assemble a team capable of taking home the title.

NBA Live Mobile The NBA 2K series may dominate the premium mobile basketball space, but EA's NBA Live Mobile offers a strong free-to-play challenge. NBA Live Mobile presents players with a variety of game modes, including PVP and Blacktop games as well as season play, live events, leagues and head-to-head action. As the game is free to play, you'll have to expect a bit of grind as you work to earn new players and various boosts, packs, and in-game currency. (You also have the option of spending a few bucks to speed things up).

College BB Coach 2 College BBall Coach 2 puts you in the shoes of a college basketball coach tasked with leading a team to championship glory. The game is a full-on coaching sim in which you manage various aspects of your team, from scouting and recruiting to training, game strategy, tempo, go-to players and other tactics. You can also watch as your decisions play out in the game simulation engine, even stepping in for decisive moments with the Game Impact Moment system for clutch shots. College BBall Coach 2 is free, though in-app purchases let you customize starting teams, conferences and courts, player names and stats, and schedules.





Football Manager 2020 Mobile Stat junkies will get a blast out of Football Manager 2020 Mobile, the latest in Sega's long-running soccer sim series. You're in the manager's seat of your own club, making the big choices when it comes to hiring, training, and trading your star players while setting up the perfect lineup and tactics for each match. In this latest edition, you deal with 60 different leagues across 21 different football powerhouse nations, including the debut of Danish and Greek leagues in the franchise.Pick one of two versions: Football Manager Mobile providing the leaner experience that's better suited for Android phones, while Football Manager Touch features a more detailed, tablet-friendly interface and a 3D match engine.

PGA Tour Golf Shootout In PGA Tour Golf Shootout, you're on the greens of some of the PGA Tour's iconic courses, including Deere Run and Sawgrass, where you'll face single-player challenges or head-to-head matches with other players from across the globe. As you play, you'll unlock and upgrade a variety of golf clubs, each with their own characteristics that you'll need to take advantage of on each shot. Meanwhile, daily challenges and rewards will keep you coming back for more. PGA Tour Golf Shootout

New Star Manager For a lighter take on the beautiful game, New Star Manager offers the same club management features as some other mobile apps without the heavy investment of time. You're in charge of New Star FC as it seeks to turn around its fortunes. You're in charge of the whole thing, from team training and hiring decisions to in-field tactics, inspiration, and even managing off-pitch drama between temperamental players, the sporting press, and fans. New Star Manager

Darts of Fury Darts moves out of the pub and onto your Android phone with the vibrant Darts of Fury. Brought to you by the same developer behind the equally delightful Tennis Table Touch, Darts of Fury offers simple controls and an engaging quick style of play. You take on all comers in a neon arena, racking up experience points that you can use to upgrade your darts and flights. Best of all, you're facing real opponents as you climb the ranks to face off against the elite in a battle of bullseyes. Head-to-head challenges in which you compete for prize money join regular league matches to keep gameplay fresh. Darts of Fury

Bottom of the 9th Rather than capture the feel of a nine-inning baseball game, Bottom of the 9th is a clever little board game port that captures the tactical headgames between pitcher and batter. It's the bottom of the 9th, and the home team underdogs are down to their last at-bats against the visiting powerhouse team. As the underdogs or lead leaders, you'll have to set your lineup of pitchers or batters, each with their own special abilities and favored quadrants. From there, your tactical decisions and dice rolls decide the final score. Bottom of the 9th

Hockey Classic 16 Take to the ice with Hockey Classic 16, which adds new game modes and expanded team rosters to the mix. Players can jump in for some instant action with Face-Off games, while Playoff and Winter Games modes have a more tournament style going for them. A grueling new Hockey Giants mode has teams racing to 5 points, and the Outdoor Series and Live Games add new ways to play for an already solid mobile hockey game. Hockey Classic 16

WGT Golf Game The World Golf Tour's mobile game delivers a great free to play golf experience, featuring faithful recreations of some of the world's most storied courses. Players can engage in full 18-hole stroke play games or more faster paced modes such as 9-hole closest to the hole or hole-in-one challenges in both single and multiplayer. The game is free to play, so expect ads and in-app purchases for 'branded' high quality in-game gear from the likes of Callaway and TaylorMade.



FIFA Soccer FIFA Soccer is the rebranded version of Electronic Arts' annual football games, delivering slick soccer action straight to your smartphone. In addition to the Ultimate Team management mode, FIFA Mobile also includes a variety of short game modes, such as Attack Mode that puts you in command of an aggressive attack against the other team's goal, as well as a continuously updated roster of Live Events games themed around the latest matches and events. In addition, FIFA Soccer now includes social play Leagues, with players grouping up and joining forces in inter-league competitions.