Amazon's Secret Sale Includes $35 Echo Dot

Amazon is having another massive smart home sale, however, this time the devices on sale are all certified refurbished.

It's no secret that buying refurbished gear is an excellent way to save money. For an idea of how much you can save, Amazon's current sale is taking 30 percent off (up to $85) the regular retail price of these devices.

If you've never purchased a refurb product before, you can rest assured there's nothing to fear. All of these devices look like new — there are no blemishes or scoffs — and they all come with the same warranty that accompanies their factory-sealed counterparts.

In addition to its Alexa devices, Amazon also has a refurb Kindle Voyage E-Reader for $149.99 ($50 off) and a refurb Fire HD 8 Tablet for $64.99 ($15 off).