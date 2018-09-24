Belkin's Boostup Dock Succeeds Where Apple's AirPower Fails

Belkin is firing a shot over Apple's bow with a new wireless charging accessory that aims at charging multiple Apple devices at once.



Dubbed the Boostup Wireless Charging Dock, the device is capable of wirelessly charging your iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously. And if you want to charge an iPad while you're at it, there's an additional USB-A port that lets you plug in your tablet and keep its charge.

According to Belkin, the accessory works with the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and Apple Watch Series 4 — devices Apple launched last week.

If you haven't bought Apple's latest devices, you can also use it on any Apple Watch model, the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus.

If the Belkin Boostup sounds familiar, it's because Apple was trying to do something similar with its AirPower. That device, which Apple unveiled a year ago, was supposed to allow for wireless charging of multiple devices at once, including AirPods, Apple Watch and iPhone.

So far, however, the AirPower has been little more than vaporware. And according to reports, Apple has been having problems getting the AirPower to effectively charge multiple devices without running into heat and charging problems.

Belkin's Boostup isn't an exact replica of what Apple was trying to achieve. The Boostup can only wirelessly charge two devices at once. Apple was hoping to have three devices on its charging pad.

According to Belkin, the Boostup is optimized for wireless charging up to 7.5W for Qi-enabled products. It works at up to 5W for Apple Watch. It also works when you have your iPhone in a charging case, as long as that case is 3mm thick or less.

If you're planning to get a Boostup, get ready to spend some cash. When it hits store shelves in December, it'll set you back a whopping $160. Belkin said in a statement that the Boostup will only be available in Apple Stores at launch.