Killer Deal: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Now $161

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are among the most popular and priciest headphones on the market. That's why we're excited to share these awesome deals we found on Apple's smart wireless headphones.

For a limited time, you can score a pair of Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones from Rakuten for just $161.49. Traditionally priced at $299.99, that's $139 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones. You must open a free Rakuten account and enter code "SAVE15" at checkout.

Available colors include Gloss Black and Matte Black, Rose Gold, and Gold.

If you want to stand out from the crowd, you can also get the the Beats Solo3 Wireless (Ultra Violet Collection) for $179 ($121 off) using the "SAVE15" coupon code.

Best Buy also has the Ultra Violet Collection and the Beats Solo3 Wireless (Brick Red) on sale for the same price.

In our Beats Solo 3 review, we were impressed by their comfortable fit, quick charging and solid bass performance. Although they lack audible notifications for pairing mode and power toggle, they offer comfortable fit, decent active noise cancellation and clean sound.

Like many other headphones, the Beats Solo3s are equipped with convenient smart features. During real-world tests, when making or receiving calls while listening to Spotify, the music would automatically pause and resume when the calls ended.

Moreover, you can easily summon Siri or Google Assistant within 3 seconds by pressing and holding the center button on the left ear cup.

These Beats Solo 3 wireless deals won't last long so act fast to score these sleek and stylish wireless headphones for a fraction of the price.