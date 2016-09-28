First Strike: How to Play Battlefield 1 Early

Battlefield 1 officially launches on Oct. 21, but you have a few options if you're dying to enter the trenches of EA's World War I shooter a little early. As it does with many titles, EA will be offering a 10-hour trial of the game for EA Access and Origin Access members starting on Oct. 13, and buying the Early Enlister Deluxe Edition gives you full access starting Oct. 18.

If you want to try the game as early as possible, your best bet is to sign up for EA Access or Origin Access, the company's two subscription services for Xbox One and PC, respectively. Each service costs $5 per month (Xbox One users have a $30 per year option), and each give you access to a growing vault of all-you-can-play games as well as 10 percent off all EA digital purchases.

Once you're signed up, you can download the Battlefield 1 trial from the Access app starting Oct. 13 through Oct. 20. You'll have access to five maps (St. Quentin Scar, Amiens, Sinai Desert, Fao Fortress, Suez) and five multiplayer modes (Conquest, Rush, Operations, Domination), as well as a few missions from the single-player campaign.

You'll get a special in-game dog tag just for playing the trial, and will unlock a "Battlepack" of items if you play the full 10 hours. As with all EA Access trials, all of your progress will carry over into the full game.

If you want the full Battlefield 1 experience before anyone else, you can pick up the $79 Early Enlister Deluxe Edition. For $20 more than the base game, you'll get a handful of extra weapons and cosmetic items, five Battlepacks, and the ability to jump in the fight starting Oct. 18.

The visceral World War I action of Battlefield 1 is shaping up to be an exciting breath of fresh air for shooter fans. We had a blast fighting in tanks, planes and even on horseback during the multiplayer beta, and the surprisingly emotional new story trailer has us excited for the solo campaign. It's only a matter of days before we're all in the trenches, so stay tuned for more Battlefield 1 coverage.

