Averatec Sub-$1,000 Athlon XP 2000+ Ultra-Portable

Benchmarks

Drivers and Software Graphics Driver 6.14.0010.0092 DirectX Version: 9.0b (4.09.0000.0902) OS Windows XP Home Edition, Build 2600 SP1 Benchmarks and Settings Sysmark 2002 Version 1.0 PCMark 2002 Pro Pack - Build 100 CPU and Memory Tests 3D Mark 2001SE Version 1.1 - Build 340 - Patch Build 330/ Default Benchmark MobileMark2002 Version 1.0 Quake III Arena, Patch V1.16 1024 x 768 - 32 bit

Timedemo, demo001

command line = +set cd_nocd=1 +set s_initsound=0

Graphics detail = Normal

PC Mark 2002

Due to the slower CPU and a graphics core with lower performance, the AV3220H1 cannot gain an edge the competing notebook from Asus.

3D Mark 2001

The KN400A Northbridge with an integrated Unichrome graphics core boasts much greater performance than the VIA-ProSavage core of the KN266 in the Averatec 3150P. However, compared to Intel's integrated graphics solution (the 855GM in the Asus mobile PC), the AV3220H1 falls way short.

Quake3 Arena

This benchmark also shows that the Wintel notebook has much better 3D performance.