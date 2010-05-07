AT&T Customers Still Very Unhappy With Service

Unhappy with your AT&T wireless service? You're not alone. According to a survey conducted in March 2010, AT&T's customer satisfaction ranked at the bottom amongst U.S. carriers.
Only 23 percent of AT&T customers said that they were very satisfied with their service, while Verizon lead the way at 49 percent high satisfaction rate. In the middle was Sprint/Nextel at 35 percent, while T-Mobile was also at the bottom with 23 percent.
What separates AT&T and T-Mobile at the bottom is percentage of dropped calls. Respondents said that 4.5 percent of AT&T calls were dropped over the previous 90 days, while T-Mobile had a 2.8 percent rate. Sprint/Nextel was next at 2.4 percent and Verizon led the way again at 1.5 percent call drop rate.
Surprisingly, only 8 percent of AT&T customers said that they would switch carriers within the next 90 days – an advantage believed to be held thanks to the iPhone. In comparison, 10 percent of Sprint/Nextel and 14 percent of T-Mobile customers planned to switch. 7 percent of Verizon customers said that they would switch in the next 90 days.
The survey polled 4,040 consumers and was conducted and reported by ChangeWave. Read more here.
I like asian markets better. Buy whatever phone you want, plug the SIM of any carrier you want.
Done. No carrier 'locks', no contracts. EASY.
That's pretty much it, I think. I for one want to have a Hong Kong-style mobile market burnley14 described.
Hmm, I like that!
The problem with this model is that it would never fly in this country. I too would love to have this and pay month to month but good luck getting people to pay full price for their phones. In addition the network providers would take a big hit in their wallets due to the fact that no one is on contract any longer, although it might inspire AT&T anyways to improve their network. I am soooo glad I don't have their lousy service any longer.