AT&T Customers Still Very Unhappy With Service

AT&T's ace is the iPhone.

Unhappy with your AT&T wireless service? You're not alone. According to a survey conducted in March 2010, AT&T's customer satisfaction ranked at the bottom amongst U.S. carriers.

Only 23 percent of AT&T customers said that they were very satisfied with their service, while Verizon lead the way at 49 percent high satisfaction rate. In the middle was Sprint/Nextel at 35 percent, while T-Mobile was also at the bottom with 23 percent.

What separates AT&T and T-Mobile at the bottom is percentage of dropped calls. Respondents said that 4.5 percent of AT&T calls were dropped over the previous 90 days, while T-Mobile had a 2.8 percent rate. Sprint/Nextel was next at 2.4 percent and Verizon led the way again at 1.5 percent call drop rate.

Surprisingly, only 8 percent of AT&T customers said that they would switch carriers within the next 90 days – an advantage believed to be held thanks to the iPhone. In comparison, 10 percent of Sprint/Nextel and 14 percent of T-Mobile customers planned to switch. 7 percent of Verizon customers said that they would switch in the next 90 days.

The survey polled 4,040 consumers and was conducted and reported by ChangeWave. Read more here.

  • vant 07 May 2010 05:30
    Why must GSM carriers suck.

    I like asian markets better. Buy whatever phone you want, plug the SIM of any carrier you want.

    Done. No carrier 'locks', no contracts. EASY.
  • burnley14 07 May 2010 05:31
    As an ATT customer, I can attest to the ridiculous number of dropped calls. Had a couple earlier today, as a matter of fact.
  • IzzyCraft 07 May 2010 05:38
    vantWhy must GSM carriers suck.I like asian markets better. Buy whatever phone you want, plug the SIM of any carrier you want.Done. No carrier 'locks', no contracts. EASY.yeah but people are short sighted and want things immediately omg 200 dollars off my super smart phone if i just sign this 2 year contract! okay!
  • cadder 07 May 2010 05:38
    I have AT&T. I occasionally have dropped calls but the biggest problem is poor signal in so many areas, and I live in a pretty big city. Plus my super expensive smartphone and super expensive data plan are so useless in so many areas.
  • NegativeX 07 May 2010 05:39
    I've had Verizon for about 4 years and I can't honestly remember the last time I've had a dropped call.
  • eddieroolz 07 May 2010 05:41
    IzzyCraftyeah but people are short sighted and want things immediately omg 200 dollars off my super smart phone if i just sign this 2 year contract! okay!
    That's pretty much it, I think. I for one want to have a Hong Kong-style mobile market burnley14 described.
  • sliem 07 May 2010 05:41
    vantWhy must GSM carriers suck.I like asian markets better. Buy whatever phone you want, plug the SIM of any carrier you want.Done. No carrier 'locks', no contracts. EASY.
    Hmm, I like that!
  • dtm4trix 07 May 2010 05:52
    vantWhy must GSM carriers suck.I like asian markets better. Buy whatever phone you want, plug the SIM of any carrier you want.Done. No carrier 'locks', no contracts. EASY.
    The problem with this model is that it would never fly in this country. I too would love to have this and pay month to month but good luck getting people to pay full price for their phones. In addition the network providers would take a big hit in their wallets due to the fact that no one is on contract any longer, although it might inspire AT&T anyways to improve their network. I am soooo glad I don't have their lousy service any longer.
  • Glorian 07 May 2010 06:00
    Been with at&t for ever and drop calls haven't been a problem for me. I bet there is a direct correlation between the number of iphone users and the number drop calls that have occurred since its release.
  • rooket 07 May 2010 06:05
    My at&t service is fine. I don't have an iphone :) nor do I need one.
