Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom Promises Pro Photos, Insane Battery Life

Plenty of smartphones have great camera, but few seem as hell bent on replacing your DSLR as the Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom is. Asus’ new photography-minded handset features an advanced dual-camera system complete with 4K video recording, advanced software features and a massive battery built to withstand a full day of shooting.

Key Specs and Features

The ZenFone 3 Zoom’s dual-camera system features a 12-megapixel, f/1.7 aperture 25mm wide-angle lens, as well as a 12-megapixel 56mm shooter that offers instant 2.3 optical zoom.

The phone’s SuperPixel technology promises fast and crisp shots under low light, while its TriTech+ autofocus system is designed to take clear images of fast-moving subjects.

A manual mode that offers DSLR-like controls, including the ability to manually change white balance, exposure, focus and ISO settings.

4K video recording.

A 13-megapixel selfie camera with screen flash for low-light shots.

The Zenfone’s 5,000-mAh battery is one of the biggest of any smartphone, promising 40 days of standby use on 4G and 6.4 hours of continuous 4K video shooting.

The Zoom’s aluminum body is just 0.9mm thin, and features a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Zenfone 3 Zoom

Why You Should Care

Of the many smartphones built to replace your DSLR, the ZenFone 3 Zoom is one of the few that has the potential to actually do it. The combination of its dual-lens camera and pro-level manual mode could provide both the quality and customization you’d expect from a dedicated camera. And with a 5,000-mAh battery, it could very well end up being the longest-lasting smartphone yet.

Pricing and Availability

The ZenFone 3 Zoom is launching in February for a yet-to-be-announced price. We’re eager to see how Asus’ latest handset stacks up to the swath of great camera phones out there, so stay tuned for impressions.