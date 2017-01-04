Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom Promises Pro Photos, Insane Battery Life

Plenty of smartphones have great camera, but few seem as hell bent on replacing your DSLR as the Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom is. Asus’ new photography-minded handset features an advanced dual-camera system complete with 4K video recording, advanced software features and a massive battery built to withstand a full day of shooting.
Key Specs and Features
- The ZenFone 3 Zoom’s dual-camera system features a 12-megapixel, f/1.7 aperture 25mm wide-angle lens, as well as a 12-megapixel 56mm shooter that offers instant 2.3 optical zoom.
- The phone’s SuperPixel technology promises fast and crisp shots under low light, while its TriTech+ autofocus system is designed to take clear images of fast-moving subjects.
- A manual mode that offers DSLR-like controls, including the ability to manually change white balance, exposure, focus and ISO settings.
- 4K video recording.
- A 13-megapixel selfie camera with screen flash for low-light shots.
- The Zenfone’s 5,000-mAh battery is one of the biggest of any smartphone, promising 40 days of standby use on 4G and 6.4 hours of continuous 4K video shooting.
- The Zoom’s aluminum body is just 0.9mm thin, and features a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Why You Should Care
Of the many smartphones built to replace your DSLR, the ZenFone 3 Zoom is one of the few that has the potential to actually do it. The combination of its dual-lens camera and pro-level manual mode could provide both the quality and customization you’d expect from a dedicated camera. And with a 5,000-mAh battery, it could very well end up being the longest-lasting smartphone yet.
Pricing and Availability
The ZenFone 3 Zoom is launching in February for a yet-to-be-announced price. We’re eager to see how Asus’ latest handset stacks up to the swath of great camera phones out there, so stay tuned for impressions.